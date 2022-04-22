All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Why Are Private Hospitals In Jharkhand Halting Treatment For Ayushman Bharat Patients?

Image Credits: The Indian Express (Representational), Wikimedia 

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Why Are Private Hospitals In Jharkhand Halting Treatment For Ayushman Bharat Patients?

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Jharkhand,  22 April 2022 7:13 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The state's chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a public notice recently stating that the Jharkhand government has not paid the dues to the private hospitals since November 2021.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Recently, private hospitals in Jharkhand decided to stop providing their services to the patients falling under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme. The state's association of private hospitals issued a notice on Sunday stating their inability to treat the scheme's beneficiaries due to the non-payment of the dues by the Jharkhand government.

The 'Ayushman Bharat' National Health Scheme provides cashless treatment to people belonging to the low-income bracket. While many hospitals give the services to the public concerned, the dues have to be paid by the state government. In this case, the failure to do so has resulted in several beneficiaries in Jharkhand being denied treatment.

'Acute Financial Crisis'

According to The Times of India, several private hospitals have not been paid since September last year. Not only that, some have not received money since November 2021. "We have been continuously serving the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat at our hospitals. We have always taken pride in serving the poor and underprivileged patients with the best amenities. However, we have been facing an acute financial crisis due to the non-payment of dues by the state health department," said the notification.

As a result, many hospitals do not have enough resources for the patients. Districts such as Dhanbad, Godda, Giridih, Garhwa, Ranchi and Hazaribag have already stopped admitting the Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, including those who need kidney dialysis under the scheme. This has come at an unfortunate cost, as many patients who need necessary treatment are left to fend for themselves.

Need Of The Hour

Speaking to India Today, Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s Jharkhand vertical's president, Dr Shambhu, stated that around 3 lakh people in the state avail the Ayushman Bharat services. The non-payment has adversely affected their services. Therefore, the IMA and the Hospital Board of India (HBIJ) will disclose their strategy for further action today, April 23.

In response, the scheme's nodal body in Jharkhand claims that they have released ₹170 crores to the concerned insurance companies. It also added that they had provided ₹30 crores to the hospitals. Many healthcare organisations came together and visited the state's health minister, putting forward their demands. They include the payment cycle restoration in fifteen days and no suspensions or fines levied by the government on flimsy and irrelevant grounds.

Also Read: Here's A Mumbai-Based NGO That Helps Children Fight Cancer With Proper Nutrition

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
jharkhand 
Ayushman Bharat 
healthcare 

Must Reads

No, Viral Video Does Not Show Muslim Man Attempting To Feed Meat To Elephant
Khelo India Centre For Table Tennis To Be Established In Agra For Nurturing Young Talent
Toyota Sets New Benchmark With 100% Renewable Energy Manufacturing Unit In Bidadi
Against All Odds! Meet Sruthy Sithara And Daya Gayathri, Kerala's First Lesbian-Trans Couple
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X