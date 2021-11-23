Delhi Records Over 7,000 Dengue Infections This Year, 5,600 Cases In November Alone

Delhi has recorded 7,128 dengue cases till now in 2021, and nearly 5,600 of them in November alone. This is the highest number of dengue cases in the national capital since the big dengue and chikungunya outbreak six years back in 2015.

As per the data collated by the MCDs, more than 1,800 of fresh cases have been reported over the last week alone. However, no new dengue death has been reported by the corporations this week, The Indian Express reported.



According to the report, in the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020).

North Delhi Most Affected

While North Delhi saw the highest number of cases in areas like Civil Lines and Keshav Puram, the case count was also high in Southwest Delhi and Najafgarh.



Meanwhile, more than 600 people who tested positive for the vector-borne disease could not be "traced after investigation". In 219 cases, it was found that the patient was not a resident of Delhi.



October and November are months that witness the highest number of dengue cases throughout the year. With temperatures dipping down relatively after monsoons, the national capital provides conducive weather for mosquitoes to breed in clean water. The cases start to decline in December as the temperatures fall and the breeding of the carrier mosquitoes is disrupted.

Past Report

Dengue remained largely under control in 2020, with only 1,072 cases being reported.



According to data shared by the MCDs, 2.6 cumulative visits have been made to homes by domestic breeding checkers to check for the presence of mosquito breeding. Breeding was found in 1.85 lakh houses and legal notices were sent to 1.4 lakh people.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that dengue cases are expected to be in control over the next 7-10 days with the change in weather conditions.

