Enrolment Rising Steadily On Portal For Unorganised Workers

India,  23 Nov 2021 2:55 AM GMT

Around 8.43 crore unorganised sector workers have registered on the e-Shram portal till November 20 and enrolments are rising steadily, the labour ministry said.

Approximately 8.43 crore unorganised sector workers have registered on the e-Shram portal up till November 20 and enrolments are rising steadily, the labour ministry revealed in an official statement recently. The main goal of the e-Shram portal is to build a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW).

The ministry in an official release stated: "As per the recent data on the number of Unorganised Sector workers registration at the e-Shram portal since it was operational on 26th August 2021, the number of such registrations has been rising steadily over the 12 weeks."

As of November 20, 2021, 8,43,89,193 unorganised sector workers have registered on the portal, reported Moneycontrol.

Some Eye catching Numbers

From November 17 to 20, around 57,24,286 registrations have been recorded. West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar posted the highest average growth rates of more than 15 per cent in registration of workers on portal over the last 12 weeks, the statement said.

Meanwhile, between November 9 and 16, registrations were particularly high from the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and moderately high in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Odisha and Bihar.

Top Occupational Categories

The top five occupational categories for workers registered on the portal are — agriculture (53.2 per cent, 4,48,76,425 registrations), apparel (6.3 per cent, 52,89,110) domestic and household workers (8.8 per cent, 74,22,236), capital goods and manufacturing (3.3 per cent, 27,60,050 registrations) and construction (12.1 per cent, 1,02,58,713).

Income-group wise analysis shows that on an average, 91 per cent of the total workers registered are in the monthly income slab of less than 10,000. The share of workers in the monthly income slab of 21,000 and above is just 0.61 per cent.

Gender-wise analysis indicates that during the first six weeks after the portal's launch, the share of male workers was slightly higher (more than 51 per cent) than women among the workers getting registered.

Also Read: India's Mega Projects: 16 Years Of Gulmarg Gondola, Asia's Highest Cable Car

