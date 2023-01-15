Delhi Doctors Create World Record, Complete Hip Replacement Surgery In 15 Minutes & 35 Seconds

At the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi, a team of senior doctors has claimed to have created a world record by completing a hip ball replacement surgery in just 15 minutes and 35 seconds. The surgeons performed the necessary procedure last Friday (January 6) on an 86-year-old woman.

The Director of Orthopedic Sciences, Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, performed the surgery to break his own record. Previously, the doctor performed a similar procedure on February 11, 2021, and completed it within 18 minutes and a few seconds.

Know About The Procedure

Dr Mishra stated, "We had an 86-year-old patient who was admitted the day before yesterday night with a fracture. A few days later, she got an old cardiac problem and underwent angiography and angioplasty procedures." The doctor said that around 18 years ago, a stent was put in the woman's heart, and when she came to them, they took approval from the cardiology side. Later, an angiography was performed on her to check whether her heart was functioning adequately, and the results showed it was operating only at 30 per cent.

Dr Mishra added they worked on the older woman with robotic surgery and finished it as quickly as possible. He said the team focused on the patient's needs and not setting a record. He clarified that they had to perform the surgery speedily because the patient was on dual-integrated therapy.

Further, the doctor said for angiography; cardiologists give heparin which causes more bleeding during the surgery. He said that the older woman had been in pain and suffering for almost four to five days, so they decided to go for the surgery within an hour after the angiography. The team performed the surgery in 15 minutes and 35 seconds and ensured the patient was out of danger.

Doctor Broke His Own Record

Dr Mishra stated, "I used to perform this kind of surgery in 20 to 25 minutes. The last record is also in my name, which was around 18 minutes and two seconds. But this time, the whole team was ready, and they've done it in accordance with the patient's condition and requirements," reported NDTV.

The Director of Intervention Cardiology, Dr Vijay Kumar, added that the older woman was given quite many blood-thinning tablets. He said that the patient underwent angiography, which was performed from one side since there was a condition present but which was undoubtedly not life-threatening and could be treated with orthopaedic surgery. The family was informed that many individuals had heart attacks before, during, or after an operation.

According to the hospital authorities, in this record-breaking procedure, Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, along with his team and Dr Vijay Kumar in the cardiologist team, Dr Anuj from the anaesthesia department, and the nursing staff made this surgery successful.

