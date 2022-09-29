All section
Caste discrimination
Delhi Civic Body Forms Rapid Response Team To Combat Dengue, Highest Cases In Last 4 Years

Image Credit- WikiBio, Pixabay 

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Civic Body Forms 'Rapid Response Team' To Combat Dengue, Highest Cases In Last 4 Years

Apoorva Chakrayat

Writer: Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Remote Intern

She is a mass communication undergrad student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

See article by Apoorva Chakrayat

Delhi,  29 Sep 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control data reports India has recorded around 30,627 dengue cases and 12 deaths, with Delhi and West Bengal reporting the highest numbers.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) formed a 'Rapid Response Team' on September 28 to fight dengue fever, which has been rising in the national capital.

The civic body stated, "The MCD is continuously working towards keeping the dengue situation in check. A rapid response team has been formed under the municipal commissioner, and inter-sectoral meetings are being held with various stakeholders."

What Does Current Statistics Suggest?

According to the MCD report, over 525 dengue cases have been reported this year since September 21, with no recorded deaths yet. The increase in dengue cases continues to follow heavy rains over the last few days, with 281 cases reported this month alone.

National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control data reports India has recorded around 30,627 dengue cases and 12 deaths, with Delhi and West Bengal reporting the highest numbers.

Delhi reported 129 cases over the past seven days, out of which 36 remained unsolved after an investigation. As per the data shared by the corporation, in addition to the 129 cases, 98 people acquired the infection from other states, and 284 people could not be traced because the hospitals did not provide their addresses.

Measures Taken Up By MCD

Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Dr B L Sherwal, said, "Dengue cases are expected to increase in the coming days."

This year, the corporation checked 2,52,89,789 houses for domestic breeding, and 12,1762 were found positive. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, presided over a meeting with health officials.

Ge outlined an action plan to combat dengue fever, including establishing 35 dedicated hospitals, case-based monitoring, larval source management, fogging, and raising awareness by assigning special homework to students.

As per NDTV, the MCD issued 91,462 legal notices and prosecuted 33,226 people after discovering mosquito breeding at inspected sites. The municipal government has also levied administrative fees of approximately $30,68,000 on the owners of 12,659 houses and buildings.

During the current festive season, the MCD is running unique awareness campaigns. Fogging is also being done at Ramleela grounds and Durga Puja pandals to prevent mosquito breeding at these locations. Ramlila committees and Durga Puja pandal bodies have been asked to keep their premises clean and to avoid water stagnation on their own.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has written letters to stakeholders such as CPWD, PWD, DDA, universities, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, state and central government offices, and others, requesting that they implement various measures to prevent mosquito breeding in their facilities.

Also Read: World Heart Day: This Indian State Uses AI-Driven Program For Quick Diagnosis Of Cardiovascular Diseases



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Delhi Dengue Cases 
MCD 
Rapid Response Team 
Arvind Kejriwal 
Festive Season 
Fight Dengue 

