Various Cities Suffer At 49°C As Scorching Heatwave Sweeps India, Residents Advised To Stay Indoor

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that severe heatwaves had thrown millions of lives and livelihoods out of gear in northern India this summer. The weather agency has advised people with health conditions not to step outside their homes unless necessary.

The hot weather has already started affecting many parts of India, especially in the north and central regions reported NDTV.

In Haryana, Gurgaon recorded the highest temperature on Monday, amongst other stations, 48.1 degrees Celsius, and Mukhtsar in Punjab reported 47.4 degrees Celsius. Other parts of Delhi observed maximum temperatures rise to 46.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 46.4 degrees Celsius at Palam and 45.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road.

Health Issues Caused Due To Heatwave

Heatstroke is the most common outcome of being exposed to the heatwave. Doctors suggest people stay hydrated to beat the heat. People are advised to stay indoors and drink sufficient water as dehydration can lead to severe complications, such as brain swelling and Kidney failure.

Heatwaves can have serious health consequences. If temperatures are high, even at night, the body doesn't get a chance to recuperate, increasing the possibility of illnesses, reported BBC.

Alerts Issued

The IMD issued a colour code for weather warnings. Yellow (watch and stay updated), Orange (be prepared), and red (take action).

Alerts were issued for the intense heatwave. Rajasthan has been issued with a Red Alert for an extreme spell of the heatwave. An orange alert has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

The country is suffering its second hottest summer after 1951. The National capital serves severe heatwaves, and the heatwave will persist over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days.

