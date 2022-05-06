All section
Waterman of Jabalpur! This 68-Yr-Old Man Provides Free Drinking Water To People In Scorching Heat

Trending
Waterman of Jabalpur! This 68-Yr-Old Man Provides Free Drinking Water To People In Scorching Heat

Madhya Pradesh,  6 May 2022

In the viral video, Shankarlal Soni carries water bottles and water storage bags on his bicycle and offers water to people of all ages in Jabalpur.

Setting an example for others with his act of humanity, a 68-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is winning hearts on social media. Shankarlal Soni, known as the 'Waterman of Jabalpur', rides on his bicycles across various streets in the city and provides free drinking water to people.

A video of the old man quenching people's thirst in the scorching heat has become viral on the internet. In the video shared by news agency ANI, Soni is seen carrying water bottles and water storage bags on his bicycle and offering water to people of all ages in Jabalpur. He has also placed a placard in front of his bicycle to let commuters feel free to ask for drinking water.

However, the noble work that Soni is doing is not new. In fact, the 68-year-old has been continuing this service for 26 years, Firstpost reported.

Soni says that he carries as many as 18 water storage bags alongside water bottles every day. Every water storage bag can carry five litres of water. His main aim is to provide clean and cold water for free to passersby.

His day starts in the morning by refilling the water storage bags, which he does three times a day. Even in the blistering heat of the summer afternoon, he roams across different localities and helps commuters quench their thirst by providing them water to their heart's content. The local people love him and support him in every manner.

Netizens Applaud Soni's Gesture

As soon as the video of Soni's good deeds grabbed attention across Twitter, heartwarming comments started pouring in for the elderly man, who is doing so much for the betterment of society. Many netizens applauded him for the initiative and named him 'a moving drinking water deity'.

Some people also suggested in the comments that the man should get nominated for the Padmashri Award in the future. In addition, they noted that the administration should also provide more support to him.


Also Read: Kerala Govt Launches Initiative To Improve Health Of Tribal Women, Plug Infant Deaths


