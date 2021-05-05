Health

Maharashtra: COVID-19 Patient's Body Ferried In Garbage Vehicle Due To Unavailability Of Ambulance

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   5 May 2021 6:39 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Image Credits: NDTV (Representative Image)

A garbage vehicle was used to ferry a COVID-19 patient's body to the crematorium as ambulances were unavailable and private vehicles denied help even after being offered extra money. The incident took place in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Monday, May 3.

According to The New Indian Express, the patient, a resident of Kinhi village, had to travel 7 kilometres to visit a private doctor in the neighbouring Ter village. He, however, collapsed and died outside the clinic.

The police officials said that they were immediately informed and a team from the government hospital rushed to the spot. A rapid antigen test was conducted and soon after the man tested positive for coronavirus.

The patient's body was then handed over to Kinhi village authorities after completing the necessary procedure.

Vijay Hajgude, Sarpanch of Kinhi gram panchayat, said that they tried to hire an ambulance from Ter village but they were unable to avail the service.

"The ambulance at Ter hospital was reserved for ferrying pregnant women, so it could not be used for COVID-19 patients. Although, we offered to pay double charges, other private vehicles, including local autorickshaws, also refused to transport the body to the crematorium in Kinhi," Hajgude said.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the fore the overburdened healthcare infrastructure of the country.

While hospitals are running out of beds and drugs, incidents like these point at the absence of critical medical services especially in rural parts of the country.

