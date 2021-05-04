Karnataka: Woman's Body Ferried To Hospital In JCB As Onlookers Deny Help Suspecting COVID-19

The fear and stigma attached to coronavirus infection have magnified as the country grapples with the second wave of the pandemic.

A 42-year-old woman who had collapsed in front of a shop was ferried to a hospital in an earthmover in Karnataka's Kolar city. Locals, fearing that the woman might be infected with COVID-19, did not come to her rescue.

A woman Chandrakala fell down after being unconsious on the road.



Her daughter cried for help but no one comes becz of corona pandemic.



At the last she reached hospital on the JCB machine but Dr. declared her dead.



According to The Times of India, the woman, identified as Chandrakala, earned her livelihood by working as a labourer in hotels and taking up other menial jobs. She, along with her 12-year-old daughter, had arrived at Kurutahalli village on Wednesday, April 28.



After the day's work, the duo had planned to return home. They sat in front of a shop to pass the night and in the morning were offered food by the villagers. However, Chandrakala who had been sick for a while lost consciousness. In the afternoon, the child found that she had lost her mother while trying to wake her up.

The girl said that the onlookers did not come forward to help the elderly woman and to take her to the hospital.

The police who learnt about the incident arrived at the spot and asked the villagers to move the body to Chintamani Hospital for autopsy. But none stepped up to offer help fearing COVID-19 infection.

The woman's body was later placed in the bucket of the JCB and taken to the hospital. However, it was revealed that the woman was not COVID-19 positive.

"It is unfortunate that the body was shifted in a JCB," said Sub-Inspector Naresh Naik. He said that steps would be taken to create awareness among the villagers regarding the myths and facts.

COVID-19 in Karnataka

Karnataka has been registering a spike in the number of coronavirus cases despite the lockdown imposed by the state government. Media reports have highlighted the overburdened healthcare system with hospitals running out of beds and crematoriums stacked with pyres.



