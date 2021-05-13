Health

COVID-19: America Indian Foundation Raises $25 Million To Help India Fight Pandemic

The foundation, initiated during the Gujarat earthquake has helped raise $25 million to assist India’s fight against COVID-19.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 May 2021 11:08 AM GMT
Writer : Hannah Jacob | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Hannah Jacob
COVID-19: America Indian Foundation Raises $25 Million To Help India Fight Pandemic

America Indian Foundation (AIF) is a non-profit organization that was founded during the Gujarat earthquake with the help of then US President Bill Clinton and Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It has now raised $25 lakh, the highest amount raised by an Indian American body.

"So far, we have ordered and have commitments for 5,500 oxygen concentrators, 2,300 hospital beds, 25 oxygen plants, and 30,000 non-electric ventilators," Nishant Pandey, CEO of the American India Foundation (AIF), told PTI.

He added that the funds have helped in cementing the relationship between the two countries. He said that the response to the call for funds has been humbling in terms of the connectedness between the Indian Americans and the Indians.

He expressed gratitude to the American's and Biden Administration for their support and investment in AIF's work to aid India has made a difference. "Our countries share a very special relationship, and while India needs the US and its people now, the US and its people need India as well," The Hindu quoted Pandey as saying.

Earlier, 57 Congressmen had written to US President Joe Biden to increase the COVID-19 assistance to India. The letter was initiated by Congressman Brad Sherman. He said that until and unless COVID-19 is eradicated in India, there was a potential for additional variants that could pose a serious threat to a vaccinated America, reported The Times of India.

Over 40 countries are helping India fight the massive humanitarian crisis, including major powers such as Russia, US, Germany, and France.

Also Read: Presence Of Variants, People Going Out Led To Youth Getting More Affected, Says ICMR Chief

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Hannah Jacob

Hannah Jacob

(Remote Intern)

Hannah Jacob P is an observant and passionate young woman who loves to find unheard stories and help to make anyone's day better through those stories. Besides searching for social impact stories, she loves to read about human behavior.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Hannah Jacob

Hannah Jacob

(Remote Intern)

Hannah Jacob P is an observant and passionate young woman who loves to find unheard stories and help to make anyone's day better through those stories. Besides searching for social impact stories, she loves to read about human behavior.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian