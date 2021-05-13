COVID-19: America Indian Foundation Raises $25 Million To Help India Fight Pandemic

America Indian Foundation (AIF) is a non-profit organization that was founded during the Gujarat earthquake with the help of then US President Bill Clinton and Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It has now raised $25 lakh, the highest amount raised by an Indian American body. "So far, we have ordered and have commitments for 5,500 oxygen concentrators, 2,300 hospital beds, 25 oxygen plants, and 30,000 non-electric ventilators," Nishant Pandey, CEO of the American India Foundation (AIF), told PTI.

He added that the funds have helped in cementing the relationship between the two countries. He said that the response to the call for funds has been humbling in terms of the connectedness between the Indian Americans and the Indians.

He expressed gratitude to the American's and Biden Administration for their support and investment in AIF's work to aid India has made a difference. "Our countries share a very special relationship, and while India needs the US and its people now, the US and its people need India as well," The Hindu quoted Pandey as saying. Earlier, 57 Congressmen had written to US President Joe Biden to increase the COVID-19 assistance to India. The letter was initiated by Congressman Brad Sherman. He said that until and unless COVID-19 is eradicated in India, there was a potential for additional variants that could pose a serious threat to a vaccinated America, reported The Times of India.



Over 40 countries are helping India fight the massive humanitarian crisis, including major powers such as Russia, US, Germany, and France.



