Supreme Court Asks For COVID-19 Reports From 4 States In Two Days As Situation May Worsen

The Supreme Court has asked for the status reports of the COVID-19 situation from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam within two days as there has been a surge in the infected cases among these states.

The top court has warned that the situation will get worst in December if the states are not well prepared.

"We are hearing of a huge spike in the current month. We want a latest status report from all states. Worse things may happen in December if states aren't well prepared," the court said, asking the states to provide with the latest report of the present situation and what steps are being taken for the management of the patients and to ease the situation.

The three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subash Reddy and MP Shah, which heard the issue of the COVID situation based on the suo motu cognisance taken by the Supreme Court on the treatment given to COVID-19 patients, said that the COVID situation in Delhi is getting worse day by day and has asked the Delhi government, "What is the present situation? What extra efforts you are taking? We have to look into it,"

The Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government informed the court about the steps being taken to control the situation and the centre also told the court about the measures taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to control the COVID-19 cases.

As reported by NDTV, the Central government passed on the buck to the Delhi government by saying "Delhi has to answer a lot of things."

Delhi has now become the sixth-worst-hit state as the tally of the coronavirus cases crossed 5.29 lakh, according to media reports.

The court slammed the Gujarat government by saying that the situation is going out of control in Gujarat as well.

Despite a serious rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the court asked the government about the weddings and public gatherings in the state.

"Gujarat is worst after Delhi and Maharashtra. What is your policy? What is happening? Weddings, parties, celebrations by political parties are happening... What is all this," Justice MR Shah asked the Gujarat side.

The state government of Gujarat imposed a night curfew in cities such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara, the government also decided not to reopen schools and colleges.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a caseload which has crossed 17.8 lakh with 5,753 new cases reported on Sunday.

The Supreme Court has asked the States and the Central government to work together so that the COVID-19 situation can get in control and the people won't have to suffer.

India is the world's second worst-hit country by the pandemic with over 91.39 lakh total COVID cases which includes 1.33 lakh deaths.

