Maharashtra Man Gives Triple Talaq To His Wife Over Phone, Booked

A man in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has been booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over the phone on Monday.

His wife in has lodged a case against her 32-year-old husband for allegedly giving her triple talaq over the phone, a police official said, as reported by Deccan Herald.

The 31-year-old woman had earlier gone to Dubai for a job and recently to Ahmednagar.

According to the officials, her husband who lives in Mumbai called her on November 20 and told her that he neither wants to stay nor have any relationship with her.

"He allegedly gave her 'talaq' over the phone," the official said.

The woman lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered on Saturday against the man at Bhingar Camp police station in Ahmednagar under sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans the practice of instant triple talaq.

The media reported that the woman was a beautician and used to work in Mumbai. She later moved to Dubai, but recently returned to Ahmednagar, where she owns a flat, the police said. The couple has a three-year-old daughter.

The Supreme Court had earlier banned the controversial Islamic practise of instant divorce, terming it as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

