Alarming! Marriages Among Blood Relatives Doubles The Risk Of Birth Defects

In the recently released report, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) has reported Tamil Nadu and Karnataka top the tally for the most significant number of marriages amongst blood relatives in India. In Tamil Nadu, 28 per cent of the women are married off to close relatives, including first cousins, uncles and brothers-in-law, followed by 27 per cent in Karnataka. On the other hand, the national average is far lower at 11 per cent.

A break-up of marriage among close relatives in Karnataka showed that 9.6 per cent of the women were married to first cousins on the father's side, and 13.9 per cent were married to first cousins on the mother's side. However, the concerning factor is that several international and national studies have proved that marriages amongst blood relatives could double the risk of congenital disabilities among newborns.

Consanguineous Marriages In Islamic Countries

In countries like Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, where consanguineous marriages are an essential factor of the country's tradition, congenital disabilities among newborns are way higher. For instance, for every 1000 children born in the UAE, 75 suffer from birth defects. Deccan Herald reported that people who marry amongst their kith and kin are 13 times more likely to have babies with genetic disorders. Moreover, several studies have also revealed that consanguineous marriages lead to the deaths of infants before, during or immediately after birth.

Increased Risk Of Birth Defects

Blinding disorders, blood cancer, Thalassemia and breathing disorders are amongst the most common disorders among children born out of marriages with close relatives. Several communities believe that marriages amongst the same families are a safer option since they face the minimal burden of looking for a bride or groom. More importantly, the family property remains undivided.

Sooner or later, science is likely to come out with a solution for communities which prefer consanguineous marriages, which are highly prevalent in Islamic countries. However, until then, there is a need to address the issue with adequate medical assistance and awareness.

