All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Alarming! Marriages Among Blood Relatives Doubles The Risk Of Birth Defects

Image Credit: Pixabay

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Alarming! Marriages Among Blood Relatives Doubles The Risk Of Birth Defects

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  13 May 2022 10:01 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The National Family Health Survey recognised that Tamil Nadu and Karnataka recorded the maximum percentage of marriages between blood relatives with 28 and 27 per cent respectively.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In the recently released report, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) has reported Tamil Nadu and Karnataka top the tally for the most significant number of marriages amongst blood relatives in India. In Tamil Nadu, 28 per cent of the women are married off to close relatives, including first cousins, uncles and brothers-in-law, followed by 27 per cent in Karnataka. On the other hand, the national average is far lower at 11 per cent.

A break-up of marriage among close relatives in Karnataka showed that 9.6 per cent of the women were married to first cousins on the father's side, and 13.9 per cent were married to first cousins on the mother's side. However, the concerning factor is that several international and national studies have proved that marriages amongst blood relatives could double the risk of congenital disabilities among newborns.

Consanguineous Marriages In Islamic Countries

In countries like Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, where consanguineous marriages are an essential factor of the country's tradition, congenital disabilities among newborns are way higher. For instance, for every 1000 children born in the UAE, 75 suffer from birth defects. Deccan Herald reported that people who marry amongst their kith and kin are 13 times more likely to have babies with genetic disorders. Moreover, several studies have also revealed that consanguineous marriages lead to the deaths of infants before, during or immediately after birth.

Increased Risk Of Birth Defects

Blinding disorders, blood cancer, Thalassemia and breathing disorders are amongst the most common disorders among children born out of marriages with close relatives. Several communities believe that marriages amongst the same families are a safer option since they face the minimal burden of looking for a bride or groom. More importantly, the family property remains undivided.

Sooner or later, science is likely to come out with a solution for communities which prefer consanguineous marriages, which are highly prevalent in Islamic countries. However, until then, there is a need to address the issue with adequate medical assistance and awareness.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Government Orders Mandatory Singing Of National Anthem In Madrasas

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Close relatives 
Marriage 
Birth defects 
NFHS 

Must Reads

Living In An Isolated Corner Of India Without Connecting Roads For Over 4 Decades: Lisu Tribe
TN: CM Stalin Writes To PM; CJI To Maintain Social Diversity, Justice In Appointing Top Court Judges
This 8-Yr-Old Child Prodigy Holds Several Records For Solving Advanced Math Problems
Misleading Tweet Shared By NDTV On Congress Newly Proposed "One-Family-One-Ticket" Policy
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X