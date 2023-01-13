All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
For Healthier Generations! Chandigarh Schools To Begin Eat Right Initiative; Aims To Promote Healthy Habits Among Children

Image Credits: Eat Right India, Facebook, Hindustan Times 

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

For Healthier Generations! Chandigarh Schools To Begin Eat Right Initiative; Aims To Promote Healthy Habits Among Children

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Chandigarh,  13 Jan 2023 11:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

In an attempt to introduce a healthy diet and eating habits among children, the Chandigarh Food Safety Administration along with the Education Department have began the "Eat Right Initiative."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Eating right is an important aspect in maintaining an individual's health, even more important than any form of physical activity. Among children, it becomes a vital concept to be nurtured as childhood is considered to be the "developing stage" of one's life. Teaching children to eat healthy would be a lifelong lesson they could carry along to avoid many lifestyle diseases in the later stages.

However, eating right is a concept that has not yet made its way into children's curriculums or syllabi. These are habits that are expected to be inculcated from one's home or surroundings. The extent to which it gets registered among children is a topic for another debate. Bringing a change within this system and ensuring a healthier generation, the Chandigarh Food Safety Administration has brought a welcoming move to government schools.

Healthy Habits For A Healthy Tomorrow

A study conducted by Dr Rajneesh Kapoor, a leading cardiologist and a Punjab Rattan awardee, revealed that about nine out of ten children from Delhi and Punjab are leading an unhealthy lifestyle. The team under Kapoor evaluated about 3,000 children between the ages of 5-18 with a questionnaire. This was then used to get a rough idea of their cardiovascular health, and the results that came out were worrisome.

A higher majority of respondents from Delhi and Punjab were not leading a heart-healthy lifestyle, and an increasing number of children were found to be overweight. Additionally, they also dedicated lower time to physical activity and more screen time on their digital devices. To resolve this concern and prevent children from being overweight, the Chandigarh Food Safety Administration (FSA) partnered with the Education Department to launch the "Eat Right Schools" initiative.

The program aims to improve the quality of food served to students from the school canteens. In the first phase, the project would be implemented across 100 government-run schools in the city. In the later stages, it would then be extended to private schools in the state. It would also be ensured that a thorough supervision program will be conducted to take the message to the students and staff.

Switching To Millet-Based Diets

The officials have charted out the project in a manner such that the food supply and facilities of schools will be comprehensively inspected, after which necessary training and changes will be brought in. According to Sukhwinder Singh, the Designated Officer from the FSA, a third-party auditor will be appointed to monitor the food served in the schools and ensure they're up to the mark. Based on the initial audit, five schools were found to be in line for certification under the "Eat Right Schools" initiative.

As for the rest of the canteens, unhealthy items like fried, processed, and high in sugar foods will be replaced with nutritious and healthy alternatives. Millets will now serve as an essential part of the student's diet, and chefs will be working on creating a pamphlet that carries simple millet-based recipes such as instant porridge or lassi. The staff members will also be trained to prepare these new additions to the menu and maintain and improve the kitchens.

According to a report by the Financial Express, students will also be an active part of this project. They will be introduced to healthy eating habits through an array of activities. The officials would be conducting programs such as slogan writing and painting to inspire children to eat right.

Also Read: Kerala: To Curb Food Poisoning Cases, Eateries To Now Mention 'Use-By' Date On Food Parcels

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Eat right school 
Eating healthy 
Healthy habits 
Food safety administration 
Chandigarh schools 
Government School 
Millet diet 

Must Reads

Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration
NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River
For Healthier Generations! Chandigarh Schools To Begin Eat Right Initiative; Aims To Promote Healthy Habits Among Children
Similar Posts
Substandard Medical Products: WHO Releases Alert On 2 Indian Syrups After Uzbekistan Child Death
Health

'Substandard Medical Products': WHO Releases Alert On 2 Indian Syrups After Uzbekistan Child Death

The Logical Indian Crew
Cold Wave Deaths: Heart Attacks Claim 98 Lives In Kanpurs Winter, 723 Cardiac Patients In Emergency; Know More
Health

Cold Wave Deaths: Heart Attacks Claim 98 Lives In Kanpur's Winter, 723 Cardiac Patients In...

The Logical Indian Crew
Levelling Up Livestock Care! Kerala Gets 29 Mobile Veterinary Units To Provide Doorstep Services
Health

Levelling Up Livestock Care! Kerala Gets 29 Mobile Veterinary Units To Provide Doorstep Services

The Logical Indian Crew
More Than 5.7 Crore Indians Affected By Fungal Diseases, 10% With Deadly Mould Infections: Study
Health

More Than 5.7 Crore Indians Affected By Fungal Diseases, 10% With Deadly Mould Infections: Study

The Logical Indian Crew
India Is Home To 77 Mn Prediabetic Patients With Alarming Rise In Cases Among Youth: All You Need To Know
Health

India Is Home To 77 Mn Prediabetic Patients With Alarming Rise In Cases Among Youth: All You Need To...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X