All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Center Set To Pull 3 Types Of Codeine-Based Syrups Off The Shelf Amid Drug Abuse Concerns: Report

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Center Set To Pull 3 Types Of Codeine-Based Syrups Off The Shelf Amid Drug Abuse Concerns: Report

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  5 Aug 2022 6:34 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Centre's internal findings indicate that Indian states where these preparations are high consumption include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In an attempt to prevent the abuse of codeine-based medicines in the country, the Indian government is reportedly planning to ban select preparations. Codeine is an opioid-based analgesic primarily used to treat pain, coughing, and diarrhoea and is also one of the natural plant alkaloids found in opium extracts.

However, these medicines for a long time become one of the key elements for drug abuse and are also used for recreational purposes.

Against Easy Drug Abuse

In their latest attempt to find a solution, the Modi government has allegedly decided to ban the three different preparations of codeine – pholcodine along with promethazine, codeine with chlorpheniramine and codeine with chlorpheniramine along with menthol, reported News18.

These categories also have a variety of syrups, including Codistar, Ascoril C, Tossex, Tedykoff and Planokuf.

Reportedly, on the basis of numerous politicians to the health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to ban cough syrups, the health ministry had instructed the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) back in March to "conduct a review and submit a recommendation".

Centre Planning Strict Actions

The Centre's internal findings indicate that Indian states where these preparations are high consumption include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

According to an official, the combination of codeine with triprolidine is beneficial for cancer and TB patients. However, this combination of codeine with triprolidine is also used for the manufacturing of cough syrup brands, including the top-selling Pfizer's Corex T and Abbott's Phensydyl, which are more often abused and used for recreational purposes.

Also Read: Indian Students From Gujarat With Top Scores In Proficiency Test (IELTS) Fail To Speak English Before US Court: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Codeine 
Drug Abuse 
Modi Government 

Must Reads

Center Set To Pull 3 Types Of Codeine-Based Syrups Off The Shelf Amid Drug Abuse Concerns: Report
History Made! All-Women Navy Crew Completes Surveillance Mission Over Arabian Sea
CWG 2022: Sudhir Bags Historic Gold In Para Powerlifting, Murali Sreeshankar Settles For Silver On Day 7
Swiggy Allows Employees To Take Up Second Jobs Under New 'Moonlighting Policy'
Similar Posts
Andhra Pradesh: Around 100 Women Workers Fall Sick After Suspected Gas Leak In Achutapuram
Health

Andhra Pradesh: Around 100 Women Workers Fall Sick After Suspected Gas Leak In Achutapuram

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala Man Who Tested Positive For Monkeypox Dies In Thrissur, Govt Initiates High-Level Inquiry
Health

Kerala Man Who Tested Positive For Monkeypox Dies In Thrissur, Govt Initiates High-Level Inquiry

The Logical Indian Crew
AP: Monkeypox Symptoms Detected In 8-Yr-Old Boy In Guntur, First Patient Discharged After Testing
Health

AP: Monkeypox Symptoms Detected In 8-Yr-Old Boy In Guntur, First Patient Discharged After Testing

The Logical Indian Crew
Malnourished Siblings In Telangana Settlement Lead Healthy Lives With Sustained Support
Health

Malnourished Siblings In Telangana Settlement Lead Healthy Lives With Sustained Support

Save the Children
Nasal Spray Lowers COVID-19 Viral Load By 94-99% In 24-48 Hours; Finds New Lancet Study
Health

Nasal Spray Lowers COVID-19 Viral Load By 94-99% In 24-48 Hours; Finds New Lancet Study

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X