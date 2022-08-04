All section
Indian Students From Gujarat With Top Scores In Proficiency Test (IELTS) Fail To Speak English Before US Court: Report

4 Aug 2022

The IELTS is a standard English proficiency test for all non-native speakers of the language, with a decent score necessary for admission to good colleges in several countries.

The Gujarat police have decided to launch an investigation after six individuals from the state failed to speak in English before an American court despite securing a high score in English proficiency test International English Language Testing System IELTS. These men were caught entering the US on a boat from Canada in March.

Internet, too, is still puzzled after the information about the arrest of these individuals surfaced online. The investigation has been launched at the request of American authorities, NDTV reported.

Probe Underway

Inspector Bhavesh Rathod from Mehsana police's Special Operations Group (SOG) told the outlet that the six men, all of who are between the ages of 19 and 21, were detained from a sinking boat in the Saint Regis river in Akwesasne, US, near the Canadian border.

The IELTS is a standard test of English proficiency for all non-native speakers of the language, with a decent score being necessary for admission to good colleges in several countries.

Netizens Left Confused!

While one Twitter user said, "Jugaad culture going international", another one expressed thoughts and said: "Faking IELTS will land them in New Jersey for sure but once caught, it affects all Indian students trying to make a career".

The police in Gujarat stated that the six young men appeared for an exam in south Gujarat's Navsari town on September 25, 2021, and went to Canada on a student visa on March 19 2022, almost two weeks before they were detained at the Canada-US border.

Meanwhile, Inspector Rathod stated that all CCTV footage was turned off at the banquet hall, where the test was conducted.

The agency's owners, authorised to conduct the exam, have been asked to appear before the police as part of the probe.

Also Read: Alarming! Delhi Reports Third Monkeypox Case, 8 In India So Far: Health Minister

