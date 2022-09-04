Bombay HC Issues Notice To Central Govt, Bill Gates, Serum Institute, Others Over Plea On Alleged 'Covid Vaccine Death'

The Bombay High Court issued notice to the Government of India, the Serum Institute of India (SII), the founder of Microsoft, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), the head of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and others, following the petition by the father of a deceased front line worker seeking compensation for the death of his daughter, which was allegedly caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

The SII, Pune entered into a partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2020 to accelerate the manufacturing and delivery of up to 100 million doses of Covidshield vaccines for India and other developing countries, as reported by The Times of India.

What Does The Petition Claim?

Dilip Lunawat, the petitioner, stated that his daughter, Snehal Lunawat, was assured that the covid vaccines were completely safe and posed no risks or threats to her body.

The father claimed in his petition that his daughter, a medical student, was forced to take the SII's anti-coronavirus Covishield vaccine at her college in Nashik on January 28, 2021, because she was a health worker.

According to the petition filed in February 2022, Snehal experienced severe headaches and vomiting a few days after the jab. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered she had bleeding in her brain, and she later died due to the alleged side effects of the vaccine.

Dilip attached his daughter's vaccine certificate (January 28, 2021) and how she died on March 1, 2021, as a result of the alleged side effects of the Covishield vaccine, reported The Print.

Bombay HC Issued Notice To All Respondents

A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and Madhav Jamdar issued the notice to all respondents named in the petition on August 26. At the same time, the case has been scheduled for a hearing on November 17.

The petition was based on a report submitted by the Central Government's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2, 2021, which allegedly admitted that Dilip's daughter died as a result of Covishield side effects. The petition sought Rs 1,000 crore in compensation from the SII.

