All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bombay HC Issues Notice To Central Govt, Bill Gates, Serum Institute, Others Over Plea On Alleged Covid Vaccine Death

Image Credit- Wikipedia, CGIA, Twitter/ SII

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Bombay HC Issues Notice To Central Govt, Bill Gates, Serum Institute, Others Over Plea On Alleged 'Covid Vaccine Death'

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

India,  4 Sep 2022 9:29 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-09-04T15:18:16+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The father claimed in his petition that his daughter, a medical student, was forced to take the SII's anti-coronavirus Covishield vaccine at her college in Nashik on January 28, 2021, because she was a health worker.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bombay High Court issued notice to the Government of India, the Serum Institute of India (SII), the founder of Microsoft, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), the head of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and others, following the petition by the father of a deceased front line worker seeking compensation for the death of his daughter, which was allegedly caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

The SII, Pune entered into a partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2020 to accelerate the manufacturing and delivery of up to 100 million doses of Covidshield vaccines for India and other developing countries, as reported by The Times of India.

What Does The Petition Claim?

Dilip Lunawat, the petitioner, stated that his daughter, Snehal Lunawat, was assured that the covid vaccines were completely safe and posed no risks or threats to her body.

The father claimed in his petition that his daughter, a medical student, was forced to take the SII's anti-coronavirus Covishield vaccine at her college in Nashik on January 28, 2021, because she was a health worker.

According to the petition filed in February 2022, Snehal experienced severe headaches and vomiting a few days after the jab. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered she had bleeding in her brain, and she later died due to the alleged side effects of the vaccine.

Dilip attached his daughter's vaccine certificate (January 28, 2021) and how she died on March 1, 2021, as a result of the alleged side effects of the Covishield vaccine, reported The Print.

Bombay HC Issued Notice To All Respondents

A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and Madhav Jamdar issued the notice to all respondents named in the petition on August 26. At the same time, the case has been scheduled for a hearing on November 17.

The petition was based on a report submitted by the Central Government's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2, 2021, which allegedly admitted that Dilip's daughter died as a result of Covishield side effects. The petition sought Rs 1,000 crore in compensation from the SII.

Also Read: Midday Meal: School Students In West Bengal Eat Detergent Mixed Food, Admitted To Rural Hospital



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Bombay High Court 
Central Government 
Bill Gates 
Serum Institute 
Covid Vaccine Death 

Must Reads

National Green Tribunal Imposes Penalty Of Rs 3,500 Cr On Bengal For Violating Waste Management Norms
India's First 'Night Sky Sanctuary' To Be Set Up In Ladakh Within Next Three Months: Minister
Bombay HC Issues Notice To Central Govt, Bill Gates, Serum Institute, Others Over Plea On Alleged 'Covid Vaccine Death'
Building Network Of Entrepreneurs! Know How This Startup Is Empowering India's Rural Community Through Online Commerce
Similar Posts
Midday Meal: School Students In West Bengal Eat Detergent Mixed Food, Admitted To Rural Hospital
Health

Midday Meal: School Students In West Bengal Eat Detergent Mixed Food, Admitted To Rural Hospital

The Logical Indian Crew
POSHAN Abhiyaans 5th Edition Ropes In Panchayat And Local Bodies To Spread Awareness On Nutrition 
Health

POSHAN Abhiyaan's 5th Edition Ropes In Panchayat And Local Bodies To Spread Awareness On Nutrition 

The Logical Indian Crew
Heartbreaking! Five-Year-Old Dies In Mothers Arms Outside Health Centre Waiting To Get Treatment In MP
Health

Heartbreaking! Five-Year-Old Dies In Mother's Arms Outside Health Centre Waiting To Get Treatment In...

The Logical Indian Crew
MP Man Carries Pregnant Wife To Hospital On Handcart; Administration Reacted After Video Went Viral
Health

MP Man Carries Pregnant Wife To Hospital On Handcart; Administration Reacted After Video Went Viral

The Logical Indian Crew
Alarming! Half Of Worlds Healthcare Facilities Dont Have Basic Hygiene Services, Claims UN Report
Health

Alarming! Half Of World's Healthcare Facilities Don't Have Basic Hygiene Services, Claims UN Report

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X