All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
At Least 1 In 4 Abortions Are Done At Home In India, UP Tops The List: Govt Data

Image Credits: Freepik

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

At Least 1 In 4 Abortions Are Done At Home In India, UP Tops The List: Govt Data

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  17 Jun 2022 12:57 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NHFS-5) report, the woman herself performed over one-quarter (27 per cent) of the abortions at home. It added that the practice of self-abortion is much more persistent in rural areas than in cities.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

At least one in every four abortions in India was performed by the woman herself at home, whereas nearly 50 per cent of women said the primary reason for seeking an abortion was an unplanned pregnancy, government data for 2019-21 revealed.

The data analysed by News18 pointed out that the share of abortions performed by the woman herself at home has risen by one per cent from the last analysed period of 2015-16.

"The woman herself performed more than one-quarter (27 per cent) of the abortions at home," the National Family Health Survey-5 (NHFS-5) report stated. It added that the practice of self-abortion is much more persistent in rural areas (28.7 per cent) than in cities (22.1 per cent). Further, a doctor is the most preferred person who performs the abortion (in 55 per cent of cases), and it is followed by the woman herself (in 27 per cent of cases).

"Almost half of the females (48 per cent) said that the main reason for seeking an abortion was an unplanned pregnancy, followed by her health did not permit continuing her pregnancy," it added.

In addition, around 10 per cent of women reported that the last kid was too young to have the next birth as the main reason for the abortion, the publication reported.

According to NFHS-4, most abortions were performed in the private health sector (53 per cent), and 20 per cent were completed in the public health sector. The woman herself reportedly performed more than a quarter (26 per cent) of the abortions at home during 2015-16.

Rate Of Abortions In Different States

India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of abortions (34 per cent) that are self-performed, followed by a doctor and nurse/auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM)/lady health visitor (LHV) (nearly 30 per cent each). The two main factors for seeking abortion reported by females were unplanned pregnancy (50 per cent) and complications in pregnancy (14 per cent).

Most abortions were performed at home (39 per cent) and in the private health sector (38 per cent). Another 24 per cent were performed in the public health sector.

In Rajasthan, most abortions were carried out by self (38 per cent) and followed by a doctor (36 per cent). The three main reasons to seek abortion reported by females were unplanned pregnancy (61 per cent), complications during pregnancy and health did not permit (6 per cent each).

In Delhi, the two primary reasons to seek abortion reported by women were unplanned pregnancy (74 per cent) and complications in pregnancy (five per cent). Further, around half (49 per cent) of abortions were done in the private health sector, and 16 per cent were carried out in the public health sector. Further, more than half of the abortions (54 per cent) in Delhi were performed by a doctor.

In Tamil Nadu, the two main reasons to seek abortion reported by women were health conditions (31 per cent) and unplanned pregnancy (30 per cent). A majority (65 per cent) of abortions were carried out in the private health sector, and 26 per cent were done in the public health sector. The majority of the abortions (80 per cent) in the state were performed by a doctor.

Unsafe Abortions Lead To Maternal Death

Unsafe abortion is a significant yet preventable cause of maternal death. Even as the medical termination of pregnancy has been legalised in India since 1971, access to services still poses a challenge, especially in the rural and far-flung areas of the country.

Further, the country's maternal mortality ratio (MMR) is 130/1,00,000 live births. Unsafe abortions account for eight per cent of the MMR. Many of these women who survive these clandestine procedures often suffer from chronic, debilitating ailments that have a bearing on the future reproductive health of the woman.

While there are many policies around safe abortion, lack of awareness that the process is legal and is available in health facilities is among the most common reasons for which women put their lives at risk.

Also Read: 40% Of Newly Elected Rajya Sabha MPs Have Criminal Cases Against Them: Report


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Abortions 
Self Abortions 
National Family Health Survey 
Women Health 

Must Reads

At Least 1 In 4 Abortions Are Done At Home In India, UP Tops The List: Govt Data
Australia: Largest Coal Exporter Requests Citizens To Switch Off Electricity Amid Power Crisis
Seattle Pacific University Graduates Hand Pride Flags To Their President In Protest Of Anti-LGBTQ+ Hiring Policy
Viral Video From Pakistan Shared With Claim Of Rising Muslim Population In Kolkata
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X