Caste discrimination
40% Of Newly Elected Rajya Sabha MPs Have Criminal Cases Against Them: Report

Image Credits: India Today

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

40% Of Newly Elected Rajya Sabha MPs Have Criminal Cases Against Them: Report

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  17 Jun 2022 8:11 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Six of these MPs have been elected from Uttar Pradesh, four each from Bihar and Maharashtra, three from Tamil Nadu, two from Telangana and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Among the 57 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members, 23 (nearly 40 per cent) have criminal cases against them in their poll affidavits. Nine of these MPs belong to the BJP and four from Congress, a new report has revealed.

As per a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch on June 16, six of these MPs have been elected from Uttar Pradesh, four each from Bihar and Maharashtra, three from Tamil Nadu, two from Telangana and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The ADR and National Election Watch stated the report was based on analysing self-sworn affidavits of all 57 Rajya Sabha MPs who were elected this month, The Print reported.

"Out of the 57 MPs, 23 have declared criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

Nine Out Of 22 MPs Are From BJP

According to a party-wise break-up, nine out of 22 newly-elected upper house MPs of the BJP have criminal cases against them. Four of nine newly elected Congress MPs have declared criminal cases against them in their poll affidavits.

The report stated that both of the newly elected TRS MPs and two members elected to Rajya Sabha from RJD have declared criminal cases against them. One MP each from DMK, YSRCP, AIADMK, SP, SHS (Shiv Sena) and an independent have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

12 MPs Have Serious Criminal Cases Against Them

A total of 12 MPs have declared "serious criminal cases".

Analysing the movable and immovable assets of the 57 newly elected MPs, the report said 53 are millionaires and placed TRS MP Bandi Partha Saradhi on the top of the list, with his total assets being worth over ₹1,500 crores.

The report placed former Congress leader Kapil Sibal in the second position. Sibal was elected to Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate with the support of the Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh, with his total assets being worth over ₹608 crores.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Vikramjit Singh Sahney was placed in the third spot, with the total assets of the newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab being worth over ₹498 crores.

"The average assets value of the newly elected MPs to the Rajya Sabha, 2022 is ₹154.27 crore," the report said.

Also Read: This Journalist Left His Job To Make Rural Communities Digitally Literate, Empowers Vulnerable Tribes


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Rajya Sabha 
Rajya Sabha MPs 
Criminal Cases 
National Election Watch 

