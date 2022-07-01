All section
Anthrax Outbreak Reported In Kerelas Athirappilly Forest, Govt Takes Crucial Measures To Stop Spread

Image Credit- Unsplash 

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Anthrax Outbreak Reported In Kerela's Athirappilly Forest, Govt Takes Crucial Measures To Stop Spread

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Kerala,  1 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, anthrax is a severe infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis, which occurs naturally in soil.

The southern state of Kerala has reported the death of some wild boars, also known as the wild swine, due to an anthrax outbreak in the Athirappilly forest area. Veena George, the State Health Minister, said the local authorities probing the wild swine carcasses found traces of the Bacillus anthracis bacteria.

Minister George said in a statement on Wednesday, "Wild boars have died en masse in the Athirappilly forest area. Subsequently, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Forest Department conducted an investigation. Samples of these were tested to confirm the case of anthrax infection," reported NDTV.

What Is Anthrax & How Does It Affect?

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, anthrax is a severe infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis, which occurs naturally in soil and generally affects domestic and wild animals worldwide.

People can contract anthrax infection if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. As per CDC, when anthrax spores get inside the body, they get "activated".

The bacteria can enter the human body through the respiratory tract and by having contaminated food or water. The CDC added that the bacteria can then reproduce, spread in the body, produce toxins and cause severe ailments, reported Hindustan Times.

Anthrax Infection In Kerela

According to the state health officials, there is nothing to fear about the deaths of some wild swine due to the bacteria. They added that people should not be worried about contracting the infection as the Kerala government has taken crucial measures to stop its spread.

CDC noted that anthrax is not contagious, which means a person can't catch it from another person, like the cold or flu.

Also Read: Netizens Laud Bengaluru Airport For Its Diaper-Changing Facility In Men's Washroom, Calls It Progressive Move

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Anthrax Outbreak 
Athirappilly Forest 
Kerela 

