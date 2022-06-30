All section
Caste discrimination
Netizens Laud Bengaluru Airport For Its Diaper-Changing Facility In Mens Washroom, Calls It Progressive Move

Image Credit- Twitter/ appadappajappa/ BLRAirport

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Netizens Laud Bengaluru Airport For Its Diaper-Changing Facility In Men's Washroom, Calls It Progressive Move

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  30 Jun 2022 8:59 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is gaining traction after a user shared a picture of a diaper-changing facility inside the men’s washroom. This has been a feature in all their airport washrooms.

A photo which depicts a nappy-changing facility inside the men's washroom in the Kempegowda International Airport is being shared on social media by netizens praising the inclusive and progressive move.

The picture, posted by Twitter user Sukhada, was shared with text that reads, "Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station. Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility," as reported by NDTV.

The official Twitter handle of Bengaluru Airport responded by adding that this has been a feature in all their washrooms. They wrote "Thank you Sukhada @appadappajappa for your appreciation. The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms – irrespective of gender – at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort. #Bengaluru #babycare #airport."

Netizens Laud It As Progressive Move

The internet users have praised the airport, calling it exactly what everyone needs, and for how progressive it is.

A user replied to the Twitter post and wrote, "Wow. Well done @BLRAirport progressive thinking."

A user responded to Sukhada's Twitter post and said, "This is great! Diaper changing/nursing stations outside of men/women's Loos have been around in BLR airport since some time. The only challenge in the outside stations may be the privacy to nursing mothers.."

Another user commented, "This is great to see, so many places have it only in the women's washroom. It should either be in a place where it is accessible to both, ie. outside gender specific washrooms or in both."

Normalise, Don't Celebrate

Although many netizens noted the good effort by the Airport, however, some pointed out that these initiatives should be normalised and not celebrated. In the replies to the original tweet, users pointed out how childcare is not a woman's responsibility, and both men and women need to be responsible for their children, so this move should be normalised rather than celebrated.

Some social media users also pointed out that is a common sight in foreign countries and that they're glad it's picking up in India as well.

Some fathers also replied that this is super helpful, and as fathers, they need to assume responsibility too. One Twitter user also replied that he's glad that someone's taken initiative after facing so many issues with it in the past.

Travelling with babies is usually quite worrisome for parents due to hygiene issues, especially for parents who travel alone. This initiative is one simple step toward making things a little easier for parents and reducing gender parity, by subtly pushing the fact that this is a duty of both the mother and father.

Also Read: Anti-Corruption Ombudsman Lokpal Received Over 5,000 Complaints During 2021-22: Reveals RTI

