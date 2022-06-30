Netizens Laud Bengaluru Airport For Its Diaper-Changing Facility In Men's Washroom, Calls It Progressive Move

A photo which depicts a nappy-changing facility inside the men's washroom in the Kempegowda International Airport is being shared on social media by netizens praising the inclusive and progressive move.

The picture, posted by Twitter user Sukhada, was shared with text that reads, "Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station. Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility," as reported by NDTV.

Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station.



Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility.



👏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/Za4CG9jZfR — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) June 27, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Bengaluru Airport responded by adding that this has been a feature in all their washrooms. They wrote "Thank you Sukhada @appadappajappa for your appreciation. The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms – irrespective of gender – at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort. #Bengaluru #babycare #airport."

Thank you Sukhada @appadappajappa for your appreciation. The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms – irrespective of gender – at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort. #Bengaluru #babycare #airport https://t.co/H7BRDAsLvA — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) June 28, 2022

Netizens Laud It As Progressive Move

The internet users have praised the airport, calling it exactly what everyone needs, and for how progressive it is.

A user replied to the Twitter post and wrote, "Wow. Well done @BLRAirport progressive thinking."

A user responded to Sukhada's Twitter post and said, "This is great! Diaper changing/nursing stations outside of men/women's Loos have been around in BLR airport since some time. The only challenge in the outside stations may be the privacy to nursing mothers.."



This is great! Diaper changing/nursing stations outside of men/women's Loos have been around in BLR airport since some time. The only challenge in the outside stations may be the privacy to nursing mothers.. https://t.co/1hzdr7HpuD — Prakash Nair (@prakashrnair) June 30, 2022

Another user commented, "This is great to see, so many places have it only in the women's washroom. It should either be in a place where it is accessible to both, ie. outside gender specific washrooms or in both."

This is great to see, so many places have it only in the women's washroom. It should either be in a place where it is accessible to both, ie. outside gender specific washrooms or in both. https://t.co/lYed9vIXtI — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) June 28, 2022

Normalise, Don't Celebrate

Although many netizens noted the good effort by the Airport, however, some pointed out that these initiatives should be normalised and not celebrated. In the replies to the original tweet, users pointed out how childcare is not a woman's responsibility, and both men and women need to be responsible for their children, so this move should be normalised rather than celebrated.

This should be the norm everywhere rather than the exception. — dreamisland (@9hourbiller) June 27, 2022

That's exactly what you shouldn't do! Don't celebrate such things .. instead normalise them!! — Pranesh Joshi (@pranesh1109) June 27, 2022

Some social media users also pointed out that is a common sight in foreign countries and that they're glad it's picking up in India as well.

I see this in most international airports! But good to see India gradually joining gender role parity construct — Saurabh Raj Sarkar 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@RajSarkarBpl) June 28, 2022

Such a common sight everywhere in the UK. Glad that somebody back home is following the suit. — Not-Fiction (@startafresh4) June 27, 2022

Some fathers also replied that this is super helpful, and as fathers, they need to assume responsibility too. One Twitter user also replied that he's glad that someone's taken initiative after facing so many issues with it in the past.

It's very nice gesture by @BLRAirport . I being a new father, my first child has given me lot of opportunities to change his diapers and I do it happily as I feel that too my major responsibility in raising him. https://t.co/L3O3QoOGtl — Hemanth Joyappa (@hemspari) June 30, 2022

After having gone through the nightmarish experiences changing diapers over the years for two kids in men's bathroom with limited or no needed support to execute the feat, I am just glad that phase is over. This is such a welcome move, but sadly, it won't happen at scale. https://t.co/8pxYm5IU07 — rohitmalekar.eth (@RohitMalekar) June 27, 2022

Travelling with babies is usually quite worrisome for parents due to hygiene issues, especially for parents who travel alone. This initiative is one simple step toward making things a little easier for parents and reducing gender parity, by subtly pushing the fact that this is a duty of both the mother and father.



Also Read: Anti-Corruption Ombudsman Lokpal Received Over 5,000 Complaints During 2021-22: Reveals RTI