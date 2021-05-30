Assam Chief Minister instructed setting up pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) in the state-run hospitals for treating children infected with COVID-19. This announcement was done by CM Himanta Biswas Sarma while he was reviewing the health infrastructure of the state.

The Assam government has affirmed to set us 30 PICUs in the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital along with 20 PICUs each in Silchar Medical College and Hospital and Assam Medical College and Hospital.

Sarma also shared that all the other state-regulated medical colleges and hospitals will have 15 PICUs each. Apart from that, 5 PICUs will be set up in each district hospital and regular ICU beds will be upgraded to PICUs as per necessity.

Sarma further asked the Principal Secretary of Health to fill up vacancies of ICU technicians in different medical colleges and hospitals and stress training the human resources to cope up with the pandemic, reported NDTV.

A nodal officer will be appointed to set up a module for the training program. While experts have hinted towards the vulnerability of children during the third wave of COVID-19, the CM realised that the scope of proper treatment and hospitalisation of them is slim.

The second wave of the virus has affected more children than the first wave, leading to more deaths and respiratory issues amongst them.

The third wave of the virus will be more deadly than ever if a sufficient number of people are not vaccinated.

However, the vaccination process is now witnessing a very slow rate in several states due to an acute shortage of the same.

The Assam government announced an assistance scheme for children who lost both parents due to COVID-19.

The scheme includes providing Rs 3,500 per child per month to such children. The Sishu Seva Scheme was announced at a press conference in Guwahati by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. For this scheme, Rs 2,000 will come from an existing central scheme, with conditions.

