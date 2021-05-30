COVID-19 Relief: Assam Govt Announces Financial Assistance For Orphaned Children

The Assam government announced an assistance scheme for children who lost both parents due to COVID-19. The scheme includes providing Rs 3,500 per child per month to such children.

The Sishu Seva Scheme was announced at a press conference in Guwahati by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. For this scheme, Rs 2,000 will come from an existing central scheme, with conditions.



Apart from providing financial benefits to children, Sarma added that those adolescent girls who have lost their parents and there is no one in the immediate family to support them would be accommodated by the state government in hostels of educational institutions. Their schooling would be taken care of by the state government.



The scheme also promises assistance towards the marriage of young women who have lost their parents in the pandemic. This includes a one-time financial package, one tola of gold and an amount of Rs 50,000, reported The Indian Express.



The scheme aims to provide laptops to such children and impart skill education to them.



As per the official records, Assam reported 5,613 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths on Saturday.

The state has so far reported 4,03,623 cases and 3,245 deaths, according to the National Health Mission. At present, there are 54,948 active cases in the state.

