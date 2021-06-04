594 Doctors Died In COVID Second Wave, Maximum Reported From Delhi: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Wednesday that 594 doctors have died in India as a result of the second wave of the Covid-19. According to IMA data, approximately 40% of the doctors who died in the second wave were from the worst-hit states Delhi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Maximum number of doctors had succumbed in Delhi (106) followed by Uttar Pradesh (67) and Rajasthan (43). The lowest death was reported in Pondicherry (1). Since the pandemic began last year, approximately 1,300 doctors have died in the line of duty fighting Covid-19, reported India Today.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 594 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/rbFbwhgL55 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

However, because the IMA is a voluntary organisation of Indian physicians, it is probable that the actual number of fatalities significantly exceeds these figures. Since the association only keeps track of its 3.5 lakh members out of the country's over 12 lakh doctors.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a mob had allegedly attacked a young doctor in a Covid care centre in Assam. The IMA has recently expressed its concerns on acts of violence against doctors, healthcare workers, and healthcare facilities. IMA also requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action on its request and enact an effective and powerful law against healthcare violence to protect the country's healthcare personnel.

India still has 17,93,645 active Covid-19 cases in the country. As of June 2, over 3,35,102 people have succumbed to infectious disease in the country.

Also Read: Assam: Junior Doctor Brutally Beaten, Kicked By Family Of COVID Victim, 24 Arrested