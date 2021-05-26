577 Children Across India Lost Both Their Parents To COVID-19 Infection: Centre

The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Tuesday, May 25, said that over 577 children across India have lost both their parents for COVID-19 infection.

GOI is committed to support and protect every vulnerable child due to loss of both parents to Covid-19. From 1st April 2021 till 2:00 PM today, the State Governments & UTs across the country have reported 577 children whose parents succumbed to Covid-19. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 25, 2021

Sources in the Ministry said the orphaned children have been identified by the state governments and are receiving support from the ministry and district authorities. A senior official said that Rs 10 lakh per district has been allotted for the non-institutional care of these orphans, which will be distributed by District Magistrates under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, reported The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), the apex centre of mental health in the country, will also provide counselling to these children. Several states have announced welfare measures for children orphaned by the pandemic. While Delhi, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have promised free education apart from financial assistance, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have announced welfare schemes.

