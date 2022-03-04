Tamil Nadu Doctors Use 3D Printing Technique To Save 8-Yr-Old Boy Diagnosed With Bone Cancer

In the first instance of Tamil Nadu, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) successfully executed a 3D printing technique on an eight-year-old boy who had bone cancer to save his knee joint and limb. Akhilan, a resident of Ramanathapuram district, was diagnosed with non-metastatic osteosarcoma of his left proximal tibia.

After evaluation, he underwent neoadjuvant chemotherapy for five months. The tumour was very close to his knee joint; however, a clear area of 0.5 cm normal bone was present below the knee. Therefore, the doctors decided to attempt surgery and remove the cancerous bone to save Akhilan's knee joint.

Post Evaluation Of Bone Cancer



A consultant doctor at APCC said, "This is where 3D printing helped us….The 3D model helped us to visualise and understand the surgical challenges so that we could reconstruct for the exact fit," quoted The Hindu.

After evaluation, Akhilan underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scan to map out the tumour area and decide the best treatment to effectively remove the tumour. The images were used were fused to create a three dimensional (3D) view of the bone using high-quality Dicom imaging.

Surgery Process

Given sufficient margins, a 3D printed cutting jig allowed the surgeon to pinpoint accurateness in obtaining bone cut and saving the native knee joint, read the APCC press release.

The bone containing the tumour was removed, put through a hefty amount of radiation to kill the tumour cells, and was implanted using a 3D customised plate during surgery which ensured near perfect reduction and stabilisation of the bone. It will let the bone grow normally.

Another senior consultant doctor at APCC said, "In this, we sterilised the bone completely. In extracorporeal radiation, the bone was taken from the body and given to us, and it was then irradiated. This very high dose is for the complete destruction of the tumour," quoted TH.

Team Of Doctors

Akhilan was treated under the supervision of senior and expert clinicians at APCC. His surgery was performed by Dr Radhakrishnan Satheesan, senior consultant, Paediatric Surgeon; Dr Vishnu Ramanujan, consultant, Orthopaedic Oncologist; and radiation under Dr Srinivas Chillukuri, senior consultant- Radiation Oncology (Paediatric).

