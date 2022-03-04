All section
Inspiring Appointment! This Auto Driver Is Set To Become First Mayor Of TNs Kumbakonam Corporation

Image Credit- Twitter/ezhil_jkm

Inspiring Appointment! This Auto Driver Is Set To Become First Mayor Of TN's Kumbakonam Corporation

Tamil Nadu,  4 March 2022

K Sarvanan owns an auto-rickshaw and lives in a rented house with his wife S Devi and three sons at the Thukkampalayam Street. He won from ward 17 by garnering 964 votes out of total polled 2,118 votes.

K Saravanan, an autorickshaw driver and city deputy president of the Congress turned in to war councillor, is set to become the first mayor of the Kumbakonam City Corporation. Last year, the Kumbakonam municipality was upgraded to a Corporation on December 20. In the recent elections, out of 48 wards, 42 were won by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and allies. Saravanan won from ward 17, followed which DMK allowed the Congress candidate to contest for mayor's post.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri chose the candidature of Saravanan, one of the Congress councillors in the 48-ward corporation, to the top post.

'Indebted To Party And Senior Leaders'

Sarvanan expressed gratitude towards his party and senior leaders for choosing him for the top post. He said, "I am indebted to my party and our senior leaders in the district and the state for picking me for the top post. I also thank our principal ally, DMK. I take this opportunity to devote my entire time to serve the people hereafter," quoted the Times of India.

Saravanan won from ward 17 by garnering 964 votes out of total polled 2,118 votes. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam AIADMK candidate A Vennila came runner-up while other candidates lost their deposits.

Personal Life And Association With Congress

K Sarvanan owns an auto-rickshaw and lives in a rented house with his wife S Devi and three sons at the Thukkampalayam Street. He had earned primary education till class VI. According to his affidavit, his movable assets are worth Rs 4.55 lakh, and his wife has a sum of Rs 25,000 with her.

Saravanan joined Congress 20 years and became the urban district vice president in Kumbakonam, and he has been the Kumbakonam City Congress deputy president for ten years. Though Saravanan comes from modest family background, politics runs in his blood as his grandfather was a councillor of ward 19 of Kumbakonam municipality from 1976 to 1981.

Also Read: No More Plastic': 175 Nations Sign Mandate In UN Environment Assembly To Combat Plastic Pollution

