Caste discrimination
16-Month-Old Boy Becomes Youngest Organ Donor At Delhis AIIMS, Gives New Lease Of Life To 2 Kids

Image Credit- Wikimedia, Unsplash (Representational) 

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

16-Month-Old Boy Becomes Youngest Organ Donor At Delhi's AIIMS, Gives New Lease Of Life To 2 Kids

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  26 Aug 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The doctors said Rishant was declared brain dead after he suffered lethal injuries from a fall. His kidneys and liver were transplanted in two other children, while his heart valves and corneas have been banked at the AIIMS.

A 16-month-old boy who suffered lethal injuries due to a fall was declared brain dead at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The boy's family has donated his organs, giving two patients a new lease on life.

As per the doctors, the child was the youngest organ donor at the AIIMS. They said his kidneys and liver were transplanted in two other children, while his corneas and heart valves have been banked at the AIIMS.

Boy Was Seriously Injured

The kid, identified as Rishant, suffered a fall and was severely injured on August 17. His father, Upinder, a private contractor, rushed him to a nearby private hospital in Jamuna Park. However, the same afternoon he was transferred to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at the AIIMS.

Dr Deepak Gupta, Professor of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, told PTI, "The child was born to donate. He fought for eight days after suffering severe head injury. He had sustained a severe head injury, and a CT scan showed irreversible severe damage to the whole brain."

Family Counselled For Organ Donation

Rishant was declared brain dead on August 24. The doctors, along with the transplant coordinators of the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) at AIIMS, counselled the grief-stricken family and informed them about organ donation.

After the successful counselling, the family was convinced to donate the boy's organs and tissues. The retrieval of the boy's organs began at 2 am on Thursday (August 25) and continued till 5 am, reported NDTV.

The doctors informed that Rishant's kidneys were transplanted in a five-year-old boy at the AIIMS, and the liver was transplanted in a six-month-old girl at the Max Hospital, while his heart valves and corneas were banked at the AIIMS.

Also Read: NCR Gears Up For Air Pollution In Winter As Delhi Govt Decides To Launch 15-Point Plan In October

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Youngest Organ Donor 
Delhi AIIMS 
Organ Donation 
Organ Donor 

16-Month-Old Boy Becomes Youngest Organ Donor At Delhi's AIIMS, Gives New Lease Of Life To 2 Kids
