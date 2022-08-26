All section
NCR Gears Up For Air Pollution In Winter As Delhi Govt Decides To Launch 15-Point Plan In October

Image Credit- Twitter/ Gopal Rai, Unsplash (Representational)

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

NCR Gears Up For Air Pollution In Winter As Delhi Govt Decides To Launch 15-Point Plan In October

Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  26 Aug 2022 9:14 AM GMT

The Delhi Environment Minister stated that in the national capital, 39 per cent of the air pollution is generated locally, and the remaining comes from adjacent areas in the national capital region.

To mitigate air pollution this winter, Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister, on Thursday (August 25) stated that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government is planning to launch a 15-point action plan in October.

The minister stated that in the national capital, 39 per cent of the air pollution is generated locally, and the remaining comes from adjacent areas in the national capital region, reported NDTV.

Focus Of The Plan

As per Rai, the plan will focus on vehicular emission, dust pollution, industrial pollution, open burning of garbage, stubble management, pollution hotspots, green war room and Green Delhi application, real-time apportionment study, e-waste parks, smog tower, eco-farming, plantation, firecrackers, public participation and joint action with neighbouring states.

Rai will discuss all the action points with the 33 concerned departments in a meeting on September 5, where they will recommend and suggest their opinion, which will further be incorporated into the winter action plan. The same session will also brainstorm on implementing the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

What Is Graded Response Action Plan?

The revised GRAP, a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its surroundings in line with the stringency of the situation, will come into force from October 1, fifteen days before the expected date, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The revamped plan, a part of the new policy formulated by the CAQM to decrease air pollution in Delhi-NCR, concentrates on the assertive implementation of the curbs based on forecasts. Further, the restrictions can be imposed up to three days in advance. Previously, the authorities implemented the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations reached a certain threshold.

The GRAP for the NCR has now been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Also Read: Increased Women Participation In Workforce Would Help Nation Achieve Its Economic Goals: PM Modi

