Tamil Nadu: 11 Patients Die At Chengalpattu Govt Hospital, Investigation Underway

In a tragic turn of events, as many as 11 patients died at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

An inquiry has been set in motion to ascertain the cause of the deaths. Dean John Luis stated that the hospital had access to adequate oxygen supply, as reported by The New Indian Express.

With 21,000 fresh infections, the state reported its biggest single-day spike on Tuesday taking the total caseloads to 12.49 lakh. At least 144 fatalities were reported during the same time which has taken the overall death toll to 14,162.

The state government has announced stricter restrictions to tackle the surge in cases. The restrictions will be effective from 6th May at 4 AM to 20th May.

Government and private offices will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of their total capacity. Meanwhile, grocery and vegetable shops will remain open only till 12 noon.

All public transport services including buses, trains, and taxis will be allowed to ferry passengers at 50 percent of their capacity. However, essential services such as pharmacies, groceries, and milk shops remain open throughout the day.

Hotels, restaurants, and messes may only provide takeaway services. Tea shops, however, may only function till 12 PM.

There will be a blanket ban on all social, political, cultural, and educational events. Movie theatres will not be allowed to function until further notice. Spas and salons will be barred from operating.

