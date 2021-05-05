From Arranging Beds To Delivering Essentials, Here's How COVID Heroes Are Saving Lives In Hyderabad

Heartwarming stories of people, from all over the country, stepping up to support the ones in need in the middle of the raging pandemic is making headlines. Many voluntarily taking up the task of delivering essentials to the ones under home quarantine while others pro-actively offering free services in their individual capacities.

D Surender Babu, from Hyderabad, is one of them who launched a digital portal called 'Feed The Poor' to bridge the gap between a donor and a donee. His initiative aims to help people residing in rural areas get access to food and medicines. The team acts as a facilitator in getting donations from the people who are willing to contribute and passing them on to the people in need.

"We often neglect the people who live in rural areas during the time of crisis. The fact is that they are the ones who are most affected. People affected by coronavirus in villages do not have enough financial support, so I decided to provide them with minimal facilities. People can check out feedthepoor.in and then fill in their details as to what they want to donate," Surender told The New Indian Express.



"We will come and pick it up from their mentioned addresses or they can also donate medicines and groceries through online sites where these sites would drop them to our address and we would distribute them to the people who are in need of it," he said explaining the process.



Youngsters in the city have taken it upon themselves to pitch support by delivering medical supplies, food, and groceries to the people who are under home isolation.

Sai Charan Chikkula started delivering the essentials to such families free of cost in the areas near Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Attapur, and Asif Nagar of Hyderabad.

Anyone Covid positive and you need some help getting medicine, groceries etc around Karwan, Mehdipatnam,Attapoor and Asif Nagar.

Reach out to me,will do my best delivering them at door step. Let's everyone help eachother amid pandemic ✊, please amplify.#telangana — Sai Charan Chikkulla (@charan_tweetz) April 22, 2021

"I have been individually helping some of the people that I know, who are affected with COVID-19. I put my details up on Twitter, so that more people would be able to reach out," Sai Charan said , reported The News Minute.



Similarly, Gowri Bakaraju, a young girl in her 20s, along with her mother feeds around 100 underprivileged people despite the risks. She started serving food after she witnessed an incident in her family.

"I got the idea of serving food to those who are underprivileged when I witnessed an incident in my family. About 11 people were affected with the virus and there were kids among them. These people were not able to cook their own food and then I thought about the people who are not privileged enough to have even one meal and so I decided to do my part. I decided to serve food to the people who are at the hospitals," Gowri shared.

