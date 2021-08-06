India's Youngest Hair Donor Becomes An Angel For Cancer Patients

One of the most heart-breaking moments for a cancer patient, whether young or old, is when they lose their luscious locks. From time immemorial, hair has been associated with beauty in our country. Apart from the pain of undergoing several chemotherapies, patients are left with a feeling of emptiness after losing their hair. A cancer diagnosis practically affects all spheres of one's life. The life-threatening disease impacts the emotional health of the patients as well as the caregivers. A cancer patient experiences severe stress, anxiety and depression during their journey with the disease. It can affect the roles one plays at school, home or office.

16-Month Old Becomes Youngest Hair Donor

The global hair, wigs and extensions market is expected to reach over $13 billion, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent. Wigs can significantly help cancer patients look at themselves in a positive light. A 16-month old from Hyderabad became India's youngest hair donor for cancer patients. Jerusha Dorcas, the mother of baby Cyra Juventas, said that everyone praised her daughter for having beautiful hair. She told The Logical Indian, "My daughter's hair would definitely grow back in a short span. But if her hair can help someone by giving them hope, it would be the best gift from her side".













Salons Can Provide Maximum Hair

Dorcas gave her daughter's hair to Hyderabad Hair Donation Foundation, who later deposited it to the Cancer Institute. Hair donation is one of the lesser-known forms of social work one can do. Hair waste counts as a form of human waste. However, this waste can be recycled and put to better use. If all the salons are mandated to register themselves with a hair donation organisation, they can put the waste hair to a better, more sustainable and long-lasting use. Apart from the wigs and hair extensions, human hair waste can also be used to make make-up brushes, fertilisers and pest control.

