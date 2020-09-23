Noida Will Be Developed As Biggest Hub In North India: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Noida will be developed as the biggest hub in north India.

He also said that as an outcome of the sustained efforts of the state government during the last three years, the state has secured the second position in the country in 'Ease of Doing Business'.

Further, he shared that the state has strived to develop infrastructure in terms of power, road, communication, transport, besides strong law and order to achieve the dream of $1 trillion economy status in India while contributing to the country's $5 trillion economy target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"According to a statement issued, Adityanath while presiding over a meeting of high-level Empowered Committee of 'Invest UP', said Noida will be developed as the biggest hub in north India." reported The Economic Times.

In addition to this, the UP government has received over 50 investment proposals worth over ₹7,000 crores from the investors of about 10 countries, including Japan, the US, the UK, Canada, Germany and South Korea who want to shift their units from there to Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath said that defence, aerospace, warehousing, data centres, electrical vehicles, and pharma sector are some of the emerging investment centres in Uttar Pradesh.

"The state government's ambitious project of defence corridor has potentially promised an investment of ₹50,000 crore in next two years and offers a good investment opportunity, he said while adding that the revised MSME policy and start-up policy has already given impetus to the growth potential of the state." the statement said as reported by NDTV.

He also said the traditional areas like electronics, IT, food processing, dairy, textiles, tourism, and films are still the fancied investment destination while solar power, bio-fuel, and civil aviation are joining these as potential investment hubs.

The chief minister pointed out that UP, which contributes 8 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product, with a population of 24 crore is a big market in itself.

डिफेंस एवं एयरोस्पेस, वेयरहाउसिंग एवं लॉजिस्टिक्स, डेटा सेंटर, इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन, फार्मास्युटिकल उद्योग जैसे सेक्टर अब राज्य में निवेश के नए केंद्र हैं।



हम ग्रेटर नोएडा क्षेत्र को उत्तरी भारत के सबसे बड़े लॉजिस्टिक्स हब के रूप में स्थापित करेंगे।



बहुत शीघ्र बदलाव दिखेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 21, 2020

Talking about infrastructure development, Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh is going to have a huge network of expressways that will criss-cross the entire country.

A 340-km Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur, 290-km Bundelkhand Expressway linking Chitrakoot and Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 90-km Gorakhpur link expressway and 170-km Prayagraj link expressway are major expressway projects of the state government.

Further, the CM confirmed that the state government has also decided to construct a 600-km Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to the National Capital Region through Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Kannauj and Meerut. This is going to be the longest expressway in the country.

