Good Governance

Centre Launched Nationwide Safety App For Women In Distress: WCD Minister Smriti Irani In Lok Sabha

The Central government has launched the 112 Emergency Response Support System or ERSS and App, which provides for a single number (112) based assistance in emergencies to women in distress.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
India   |   21 Sep 2020 11:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Centre Launched Nationwide Safety App For Women In Distress: WCD Minister Smriti Irani In Lok Sabha

Image Credits: Prokerala.com

The Central government has launched the 112 Emergency Response Support System or ERSS and App, which provides for a single number (112) based assistance in emergencies to women in distress.

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani shared this information in a written reply in Lok Sabha. According to an official release, the Emergency Response Support System can be accessed through the '112 India' mobile app from any smartphone.

This app would help women to reach out for help in case they're facing any form of abuse or violence. 'Police' and 'Public order' are state subjects under the seventh schedule to the Constitution of India.

It is primarily the responsibility of the States and Union Territories (UTs) to maintain law and order, protect life and property of the citizens including the safety of women.

The States and UTs arrange training to police, including male personnel, to sensitise them in handling crime against women. Also, the central government provides training to the police personnel from time to time that include sensitisation courses on issues related to the safety of women.

The government has set up 684 One Stop Centres for violence-affected women with the help of the Nirbhaya Fund.

Also Read: Jammu & Kashmir: Centre Starts Work On Jal Jeevan Mission To Provide Water To Every Household

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian