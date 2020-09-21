Centre Launched Nationwide Safety App For Women In Distress: WCD Minister Smriti Irani In Lok Sabha

The Central government has launched the 112 Emergency Response Support System or ERSS and App, which provides for a single number (112) based assistance in emergencies to women in distress.

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani shared this information in a written reply in Lok Sabha. According to an official release, the Emergency Response Support System can be accessed through the '112 India' mobile app from any smartphone.

This app would help women to reach out for help in case they're facing any form of abuse or violence. 'Police' and 'Public order' are state subjects under the seventh schedule to the Constitution of India.

It is primarily the responsibility of the States and Union Territories (UTs) to maintain law and order, protect life and property of the citizens including the safety of women.

The States and UTs arrange training to police, including male personnel, to sensitise them in handling crime against women. Also, the central government provides training to the police personnel from time to time that include sensitisation courses on issues related to the safety of women.

The government has set up 684 One Stop Centres for violence-affected women with the help of the Nirbhaya Fund.

