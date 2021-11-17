All section
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Launches Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme- All You Need To Know

Photo Credit: ANI

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Launches Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme- All You Need To Know

West Bengal,  17 Nov 2021 2:03 PM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Chief Minister Banerjee, at the event, also launched a WhatsApp chatbot for the Food and Supplies Department and a mobile application, 'Khadya Sathi: Amar Ration Mobile App' to assist citizens of the state to apply for ration cards and get information regarding it.

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government launched the 'Duare Ration' (ration at doorstep) scheme on November 17, which it stated would benefit approximately ten crore people of the state.

"This Duare Ration scheme will help ten crore people of the state. I will request all the ration dealers to make it a success," Banerjee said during the launch of the scheme as she flagged off the vehicles which will deliver the ration, reported Hindustan Times.

Previously, the Delhi government had announced the launch of a similar ration delivery system from March 25, 2021. However, the Union food and consumer affairs ministry had raised objections against it.

What Is Duare Ration Scheme?

The 'Duare Ration' scheme is one of many projects by the Mamata Banerjee government, announced before the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls. However, many dealers had moved the Calcutta High Court against this scheme, but their plea was played down.

There are approximately 21,000 rational dealers in West Bengal, with the state government set to provide a Rs 1 lakh subsidy to each dealer to buy a delivery vehicle. The state also allowed ration dealers to hire two assistants, with the government paying half their salaries.

Furthermore, every vehicle will be parked in a neighborhood at a convenient location so that residents do not need to walk more than 500 metres to collect their ration.

Khadya Sathi: Amar Ration Mobile App

Chief Minister Banerjee, at the event, also launched a WhatsApp chatbot for the Food and Supplies Department and a mobile application, 'Khadya Sathi: Amar Ration Mobile App' to assist citizens of the state in applying for ration cards and getting info regarding it.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Bans Stalls Selling Non-Vegetarian Food Along Public Roads

