Caste discrimination
Ahmedabad Bans Stalls Selling Non-Vegetarian Food Along Public Roads

Ahmedabad Bans Stalls Selling Non-Vegetarian Food Along Public Roads

Gujarat,  16 Nov 2021 10:24 AM GMT

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stated that the state government has no issues with the citizens consuming non-vegetarian food.

Ahmedabad becomes the latest Gujarat city to ban all stalls from selling non-vegetarian on public roads. The municipal corporation of Ahmedabad, under the BJP leadership, has decided to prohibit non-veg food stalls from main roads and those operating within a 100-metre radius of religious places, schools and also colleges.

However, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stated that the state government has no issues with the citizens consuming non-vegetarian food.

Action To Be Taken

Patel further added that any action can be taken against those street food carts vendors who are selling "unhygienic" food or if they somehow obstruct the traffic.

The Gujarat CM, during BJP's programme at Bandhani village in Anand district, went on to say how some people consume vegetarian food, while others consume non-vegetarian food, but the BJP government has no problem with it.

"Our only concern is that the food sold from food carts should not be unhygienic," Patel was quoted as saying by MoneyControl.

Other Cities Want Them Gone Too

The 59-year-old, who recently replaced Vijay Rupani as the CM of Gujarat, also went on to add how local civic bodies take the call on getting rid of food carts if they hamper traffic on main roads.

Earlier, other cities like Rajkot, Dwarka and Vadodara also demanded the removal of all non-veg food carts from public areas.

Also Read: Two Women Journalists Reporting On Tripura Violence Detained In Assam's Karimganj For 'Instigating' Communal Enmity

