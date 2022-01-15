'Village Of Books' Will Now Be Seen In Every District Of Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government is set to develop a 'village of books' in each district of the state to inculcate reading habits among the masses, especially children.

Inspired by the famous town of 'Hay-On-Wye' in Britain, which has received international recognition, the project aims to popularise Marathi culture globally.



"On a similar line, we want to work on this concept to spread Marathi language and culture at the international platform," Subhash Desai, Marathi language minister, said.



The village of books will initially be started in six administrative regions of the state and later it will be extended in each district, the state government's Marathi Language Department stated on January 4.



"The government has decided to extend help to develop the infrastructure and other facilities in the selected villages. Small libraries and bookshelves will be set up in at least 10 notable places of the selected villages," said a government official, as quoted by The New Indian Express.

Selection Criteria

While identifying the places for the project, villages known for its traditional legacy, are already a tourist destination, or are cultural//historical/pilgrimage sites will be prioritised. "The village should have bagged the cleanliness award and other state government competitions like strife-free village. It should also have a lot of greenery," he said.



The village Gram Panchayat can make available the required space, water, sanitation, electricity etc. The owners of the rooms will look after the maintenance. In addition, a monthly report on them will be submitted by the village-level body to the state government.



The district collectors have been directed to actively ensure that the villagers participate in this movement. "They should offer their space to set up the libraries. The government will provide the funds to develop the places, and each spot will get Rs 5 lakh to buy books, furniture etc.," said the official.

Also Read: Army Day 2022: World's Largest Khadi National Flag To Be On Display Along India–Pakistan Border