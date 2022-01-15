All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Village Of Books Will Now Be Seen In Every District Of Maharashtra

Image Credits: Pixabay, Twitter

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

'Village Of Books' Will Now Be Seen In Every District Of Maharashtra

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  15 Jan 2022 11:44 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Inspired by the famous town of ‘Hay-On-Wye’ in Britain, which has received international recognition, the project aims to popularise Marathi culture globally.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Maharashtra government is set to develop a 'village of books' in each district of the state to inculcate reading habits among the masses, especially children.

Inspired by the famous town of 'Hay-On-Wye' in Britain, which has received international recognition, the project aims to popularise Marathi culture globally.

"On a similar line, we want to work on this concept to spread Marathi language and culture at the international platform," Subhash Desai, Marathi language minister, said.

The village of books will initially be started in six administrative regions of the state and later it will be extended in each district, the state government's Marathi Language Department stated on January 4.

"The government has decided to extend help to develop the infrastructure and other facilities in the selected villages. Small libraries and bookshelves will be set up in at least 10 notable places of the selected villages," said a government official, as quoted by The New Indian Express.

Selection Criteria

While identifying the places for the project, villages known for its traditional legacy, are already a tourist destination, or are cultural//historical/pilgrimage sites will be prioritised. "The village should have bagged the cleanliness award and other state government competitions like strife-free village. It should also have a lot of greenery," he said.

The village Gram Panchayat can make available the required space, water, sanitation, electricity etc. The owners of the rooms will look after the maintenance. In addition, a monthly report on them will be submitted by the village-level body to the state government.

The district collectors have been directed to actively ensure that the villagers participate in this movement. "They should offer their space to set up the libraries. The government will provide the funds to develop the places, and each spot will get Rs 5 lakh to buy books, furniture etc.," said the official.

Also Read: Army Day 2022: World's Largest Khadi National Flag To Be On Display Along India–Pakistan Border

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Village of books 
Maharashtra villages 
Marathi culture 
Marathi books 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X