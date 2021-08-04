'Will Provide Rs 2500 Per Month To Children Who Lost Parents To Reasons Other Than COVID': UP Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday, August 2, approved a proposal that will provide financial help of ₹2,500 per month to children below 18 years of age who lost their parents due to reasons other than COVID-19. The assistance will be provided under the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Bal Seva Yojana (general), The Indian Express reported.

Besides children, monetary help will also be provided to adults aged between 18-23 years whose patients or guardians lost their lives due to the COVID-19 complications or other reasons. Those who are pursuing education after completing the higher secondary level are also liable for financial help.



According to a government spokesperson, the cabinet gave its nod to the scheme under which children below 18 years of age, who have lost both their parents or either of the parents or a guardian due to reasons other than COVID-19, will be provided financial assistance.

In addition, students pursuing a bachelor's degree or diploma from a recognised government institute or have qualified competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CLAT, also fall under the category, the spokesperson added.

Other Eligibility Criteria

He further explained that children whose mothers are divorced or abandoned or whose parents or head of the family are in jail, children or their families who are into labour, begging, prostitution can also apply for the scheme. Besides, those who have been adjusted into the family/family environment will also get remunerations after getting free.



A maximum of two children of the family falling in the eligibility criteria will be given monetary assistance of ₹2,500 per month per child, under the scheme, and will be entirely funded by the Uttar Pradesh government, he said.

In this regard, the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been authorised to make the desired changes in the scheme. Besides, 312 obsolete and irrelevant laws will also be repealed for which the draft ordinance has already been approved, he said.

Also Read: 'Bizarre, Unacceptable': Student Leaders On MP Govt's Rule Denying Admission To Students With Criminal Charges



