UP Govt To Build Houses For Poor On Land Confiscated From Mafia, Criminals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to lay the foundation stone for houses that would accommodate people from economically weaker section of the society on the land that had been confiscated from the mafia.

According to The Times of India, more than 1.5 lakh acre of land which were under the control of anti-social elements have been taken over by the government and is estimated to be worth ₹1,850 crore.

Interestingly, the announcement has been made a few months ahead of the state Assembly Elections. These houses would be constructed for the homeless, government officials, lawyers and journalists under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Confiscating Property Of The Criminals



Data obtained from the Revenue Department, till August 15, has shown that at least 4,407 FIRs, 22,992 revenue suits and 857 civil suits were registered. Additionally, 187 people were put behind the bars and as many as 2,464 were identified as encroachers.

Reports further state that properties of 41 listed mafia, which includes Mukhtaar Ansari, Atiq Ahmed and their associates, have been seized and arm licences of 28 individuals have been cancelled.

"The government is also preparing to build housing for its employees on land that was freed from the possession of mafia like Mukhtar Ansari, Ateeq Ahmed and Badan Singh Baddo. Work is also being carried out to build shelters for the poor on land freed by the government by demolishing the illegal 'havelis' of the mafia," a government official privy to the matter told The Times of India.



Demolition drive was undertaken by the authorities on the land confiscated from Ahmed and around 76 houses would be constructed under the scheme in a four-storey apartment in Prayagraj.

