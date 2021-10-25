All section
UP Govt To Build Houses For Poor On Land Confiscated From Mafia, Criminals

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational), Twitter/BambaLal

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

UP Govt To Build Houses For Poor On Land Confiscated From Mafia, Criminals

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Uttar Pradesh,  25 Oct 2021 8:28 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

More than 1.5 lakh acre of land, estimated to be worth ₹1,850 crore, which were under the control of anti-social elements have been taken over by the government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to lay the foundation stone for houses that would accommodate people from economically weaker section of the society on the land that had been confiscated from the mafia.

According to The Times of India, more than 1.5 lakh acre of land which were under the control of anti-social elements have been taken over by the government and is estimated to be worth ₹1,850 crore.

Interestingly, the announcement has been made a few months ahead of the state Assembly Elections. These houses would be constructed for the homeless, government officials, lawyers and journalists under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Confiscating Property Of The Criminals

Data obtained from the Revenue Department, till August 15, has shown that at least 4,407 FIRs, 22,992 revenue suits and 857 civil suits were registered. Additionally, 187 people were put behind the bars and as many as 2,464 were identified as encroachers.

Reports further state that properties of 41 listed mafia, which includes Mukhtaar Ansari, Atiq Ahmed and their associates, have been seized and arm licences of 28 individuals have been cancelled.

"The government is also preparing to build housing for its employees on land that was freed from the possession of mafia like Mukhtar Ansari, Ateeq Ahmed and Badan Singh Baddo. Work is also being carried out to build shelters for the poor on land freed by the government by demolishing the illegal 'havelis' of the mafia," a government official privy to the matter told The Times of India.

Demolition drive was undertaken by the authorities on the land confiscated from Ahmed and around 76 houses would be constructed under the scheme in a four-storey apartment in Prayagraj.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Palak Agrawal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Uttar Pradesh 
Yogi Adityanath 
Prayagraj 
Mafia 
Criminals 
Houses 
Poor 
Govt Employees 

