All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
AAP Announces Launch Of LGBTQ Cell In Pune To Address Issues Faced By Community Members

Image Credits: Twitter, Unsplash

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

AAP Announces Launch Of LGBTQ Cell In Pune To Address Issues Faced By Community Members

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  23 Oct 2021 11:37 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Mukund Kirdat, Pune district head of AAP, said that the party is committed to respecting the community's rights, and the decision had been taken in line with the party’s ideology towards equality and upholding constitutional values.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a significant move, the Pune wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch an LGBTQ cell for the third gender persons in the city. The decision was taken ahead of the corporation elections to address the problems faced by the LGBTQ community.

Mukund Kirdat, Pune district head of AAP, said that the party is committed to respecting the community's rights, and the decision had been taken in line with the party's ideology towards equality and upholding constitutional values, India Today reported.

Since the Supreme Court decided to pull down Section 377, political parties across the spheres have formed cells dedicated to sexual minorities. Some state governments have also set up transgender welfare boards with separate funds to work towards their issues, The Indian Express reported.

Rs 5 Crore Allocated To The Board

Maharashtra government has nearly allocated Rs 5 crore to the board. Kirdat said that the party decided to launch the body after the decision of contesting the upcoming civic polls. "We are a new party in the state and the cells of different organisations to represent all sections of society are now being formed," Kirdat said.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, the LGBTIA people faced many hardships. None of the parties took a step forward to find holistic solutions for the community," he added.

The party wants to work on providing night shelters, employment, access to proper education, and creating awareness about the rights of the LGBTQ community in society.

AAP had fielded transgender candidates during the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh local body elections. "Our manifesto would include the promise to construct separate toilets for transgender individuals in public places including the Pune Railway Station or Swargate Bus Stand. Another issue which we want to work on is to allow them to rent out public spaces for their community programmes," he said.

Also Read: India's First 'On-Demand On-Requirement Data Centre' Inaugurated In Bengaluru


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
LGBTQ+ 
Mukund Kirdat 
LGBTQ Cell 
AAP Pune 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X