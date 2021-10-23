AAP Announces Launch Of LGBTQ Cell In Pune To Address Issues Faced By Community Members

In a significant move, the Pune wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch an LGBTQ cell for the third gender persons in the city. The decision was taken ahead of the corporation elections to address the problems faced by the LGBTQ community.

Mukund Kirdat, Pune district head of AAP, said that the party is committed to respecting the community's rights, and the decision had been taken in line with the party's ideology towards equality and upholding constitutional values, India Today reported.



Since the Supreme Court decided to pull down Section 377, political parties across the spheres have formed cells dedicated to sexual minorities. Some state governments have also set up transgender welfare boards with separate funds to work towards their issues, The Indian Express reported.

Rs 5 Crore Allocated To The Board

Maharashtra government has nearly allocated Rs 5 crore to the board. Kirdat said that the party decided to launch the body after the decision of contesting the upcoming civic polls. "We are a new party in the state and the cells of different organisations to represent all sections of society are now being formed," Kirdat said.



"During the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, the LGBTIA people faced many hardships. None of the parties took a step forward to find holistic solutions for the community," he added.



The party wants to work on providing night shelters, employment, access to proper education, and creating awareness about the rights of the LGBTQ community in society.



AAP had fielded transgender candidates during the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh local body elections. "Our manifesto would include the promise to construct separate toilets for transgender individuals in public places including the Pune Railway Station or Swargate Bus Stand. Another issue which we want to work on is to allow them to rent out public spaces for their community programmes," he said.

