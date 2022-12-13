All section
UP Govt Introduces Self-Defence Training Programme For School Girls, Aims Womens Empowerment

Image Credit- Hindustan Times (Representative)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

UP Govt Introduces Self-Defence Training Programme For School Girls, Aims Women's Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh,  13 Dec 2022 7:49 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-12-13T13:37:21+05:30check update history

Under the Samagra Shiksha programme, the new initiative will be implemented at 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas around the state and composite schools. It is currently being implemented under Phase 4 of the Mission Shakti.

A new empowering initiative, 'Rani Laxmibai Self Defence Training Programme,' has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh government for girls of upper primary schools. As per the scheme, which is scheduled to last till February 2023, the school physical education instructors have received the appropriate skill training.

Under the Samagra Shiksha programme, the new initiative will be implemented at 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) around the state and composite schools. Vijay Kiran Anand, the primary education department's special secretary, also provided detailed directives on the scheme.

Know About Programme's Action Plan

The programme is currently being implemented under Phase 4 of the Mission Shakti initiative, which aims to empower women in all spheres of life. According to Hindustan Times, an action plan has been created for schools to carry out this programme under the supervision of principals.

A drill will be conducted during the first week of training to inform girls about the laws that protect them and the helplines they can call in case of an emergency. The information will be taken from a pamphlet published by the Women and Child Protection Organisation and discussed with the students for this purpose.

Beginning in December 2022, the training will last until February 2023. All the girls enrolled in the school will receive physical education, sports, art, and music instruction during the designated period from health and physical education instructors and the sports teachers from KGBV. The school's headmaster will be in charge of overseeing the training. Currently, 10,158 health and PE instructors and 10,904 instructors and teachers are working in 746 KGBVs and composite schools.

Need For Self Defence

According to the Samagra Shiksha Programme website, it is crucial to offer self-defence instruction in schools to safeguard girls' safety and security in light of the nation's escalating rate of crimes against them. Self-defence is a life skill that empowers girls by enhancing their awareness of their surroundings and preparing them for any eventuality.

The self-defence instruction helps the girls develop the psychological, intellectual, and physical fortitude needed to defend themselves in difficult situations. It also helps in controlling the school dropout rate. The girls are trained to utilise everyday objects like key chains, dupattas, stoles, mufflers, bags, pens, pencils, and notebooks as weapons for improvised self-defence.

Also Read: UP: Sitapur Jail To Offer Computer Training To Inmates, Aims At Making Them Proficient & Self-Reliant

Self-Defence Programme 
Self-Defence Training 
Uttar Pradesh 
School Girls 
Samagra Shiksha 

