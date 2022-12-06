All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UP: Sitapur Jail To Offer Computer Training To Inmates, Aims At Making Them Proficient & Self-Reliant

Image Credits: Pexels, Unsplash (Representational)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

UP: Sitapur Jail To Offer Computer Training To Inmates, Aims At Making Them Proficient & Self-Reliant

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Remote Intern

He is a student of SIMC, who is organized and able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

See article by Hardik Bhardwaj

Uttar Pradesh,  6 Dec 2022 9:10 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The initiative aims to teach digital skills to prison inmates who are otherwise cut off from society and the media and empower them to become self-reliant in the future.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In order to enable a turnaround for people serving jail time, dissemination of knowledge through computer classes has started for the first batch of 38 inmates in Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative aims to impart digital knowledge to prisoners who are otherwise alienated from the mainstream media and society, hoping to make them self-reliant in the future.

Making Prisoners Proficient

There are currently 1800 inmates in the district jail employed in some capacity by the jail administration, reports The Free Press Journal. With the help of the Technical and Industrial Training Institute, Lucknow, 38 educated convicts are currently receiving digital education in jail. The initiative has received a positive response from the batch and other inmates.

The course is said to last three months. A teacher from the institute and a teacher currently lodged in the jail teach computer skills to the inmates. Jail superintendent Suresh Kumar Singh feels that they are providing knowledge to prisoners and helping them carve out a better path once released. According to him, the purpose is to make prisoners proficient in computer skills so that they can become employment worthy after prison and step into a better future. He also stated that the excitement among other prisoners to learn digital skills has further motivated the authorities to expand on this initiative and positively impact the lives of prisoners.

Education Crucial To Enable Prison Reforms

According to the 2019 Prison Statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), of the 4,78,600 convicts in India, 41.6 per cent had literacy levels below Class 10, and 27.7 per cent were illiterate. Given the low literacy rates, there may be a causal link between education and crime, with the length and calibre of one's education being a good predictor of criminal intentions and actions.

Many programmes supporting prison education have been launched in India before, such as the Digital Literacy Programme launched in Chennai and the 10-day Digital Literacy Programme started in Banka jail in Bihar. Such programmes aim to teach prisoners self-sustaining skills and valuable information, such as how to browse the internet or make digital payments. Thus, education becomes the weapon against the menace of illiteracy and crime.

Also Read: Education Beyond Confines! Delhi HC Directs Authorities To Facilitate Course Completion Of Jail Inmates

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Hardik Bhardwaj
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Uttar Pradesh 
Sitapur Jail 
Computer Training 
prison reforms 
Digital Education 

Must Reads

Meet The Women Of Anchala Village Who Revived & Rejuvenated A Forest Over 30 Years
Iran Hasn't Abolishised Morality Police As Claimed By Global Media Outlets; Viral News Is Misleading
'Never Too Young To Make A Difference': Twitter Video Of Children Covering A Manhole Is Winning Hearts Online
AAP Leader Shared Old Video Of BJP Workers Distributing Alcohol As Visuals From Delhi MCD Elections
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X