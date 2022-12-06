UP: Sitapur Jail To Offer Computer Training To Inmates, Aims At Making Them Proficient & Self-Reliant

In order to enable a turnaround for people serving jail time, dissemination of knowledge through computer classes has started for the first batch of 38 inmates in Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative aims to impart digital knowledge to prisoners who are otherwise alienated from the mainstream media and society, hoping to make them self-reliant in the future.

Making Prisoners Proficient

There are currently 1800 inmates in the district jail employed in some capacity by the jail administration, reports The Free Press Journal. With the help of the Technical and Industrial Training Institute, Lucknow, 38 educated convicts are currently receiving digital education in jail. The initiative has received a positive response from the batch and other inmates.

The course is said to last three months. A teacher from the institute and a teacher currently lodged in the jail teach computer skills to the inmates. Jail superintendent Suresh Kumar Singh feels that they are providing knowledge to prisoners and helping them carve out a better path once released. According to him, the purpose is to make prisoners proficient in computer skills so that they can become employment worthy after prison and step into a better future. He also stated that the excitement among other prisoners to learn digital skills has further motivated the authorities to expand on this initiative and positively impact the lives of prisoners.

Education Crucial To Enable Prison Reforms

According to the 2019 Prison Statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), of the 4,78,600 convicts in India, 41.6 per cent had literacy levels below Class 10, and 27.7 per cent were illiterate. Given the low literacy rates, there may be a causal link between education and crime, with the length and calibre of one's education being a good predictor of criminal intentions and actions.

Many programmes supporting prison education have been launched in India before, such as the Digital Literacy Programme launched in Chennai and the 10-day Digital Literacy Programme started in Banka jail in Bihar. Such programmes aim to teach prisoners self-sustaining skills and valuable information, such as how to browse the internet or make digital payments. Thus, education becomes the weapon against the menace of illiteracy and crime.

