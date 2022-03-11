All section
TSRTC Begins Baby Trolley Services At MGBS Hyderabad, Providing Massive Relief To Female Passengers With Kids

Image Credit: Unsplash and ANI (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

TSRTC Begins Baby Trolley Services At MGBS Hyderabad, Providing Massive Relief To Female Passengers With Kids

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

11 March 2022

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) started the service because the bus station's reachability is vast, making it difficult for the elderly and women to carry children and luggage to the platform.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has sparked a baby trolley service at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station to help women passengers who are carrying luggage and travelling with children. As reported by ANI, TSRTC Regional Manager Vara Prasad Ranga Reddy stated: "We started a free battery buggy from the main road to the entrance of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS)."

Vara Prasad Ranga Reddy also told ANI that because the bus station is so large, it is difficult for the elderly and women to carry children and luggage to the platform, so TSRTC has started the service.

TSRTC Initiatives Towards Women

TSRTC has started the service due to reachability within the bus station is vast, so difficult for the elderly and women to carry children and luggage to the platform, so TSRTC has started the service. Reddy proceeded on to say that a similar trolley would be established in another bus station as well. RTC is undertaking several initiatives, particularly for women and the elderly, following the managing director's directive.TSRTC Regional manager further added, "We request people to use this facility, and we will also get encouraged to introduce many more initiatives."

Reddy made this decision, as he urged the women to use this service freely as the primary motive of the service is to provide the travelling women journey more combinable, as to carry luggage and children together makes it quite challenging. The convenience of women having small children and infants will be considered, as the trolleys will be later customized or added depending on the current usage.

Passenger feedback towards the Initiative

Monika, travelling from Hyderabad to Suryapet, thanked TSRTC for initiating this initiative and said, "Felt really happy for the initiative, carrying child and luggage is difficult while travelling, now it becomes handy carrying a child in the trolley,". And Vijay Kumar, another passenger, expressed satisfaction with the trolley service, saying.

Also Read: India Towards 5th Generation: IIT Hyderabad Develops First Indigenous 5G Broadband Technology

Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Hyderabad 
Bus Service 
Women 
Children 

