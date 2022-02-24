All section
India Towards 5th Generation: IIT Hyderabad Develops First Indigenous 5G Broadband Technology

Credits: Pixabay, Representative, WiSig 

Uplifting
India Towards 5th Generation: IIT Hyderabad Develops First Indigenous 5G Broadband Technology

Telangana,  24 Feb 2022

IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has created the first indigenous 5G wireless broadband technologies associated with WiSig Networks Private Limited. The team has announced a maiden 5G data call using indigenously developed 5G ORAN technology.

The 5G technology is essential, not only for its potential to support a million devices at ultrafast speeds but its capability to transform people's lives around the world. It will deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, and so forth.

Bringing India to the forefront of 5G and following the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat, IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has created the first indigenous 5G wireless broadband technologies associated with WiSig Networks Private Limited. The team has announced a maiden 5G data call using indigenously developed 5G ORAN technology.

WiSig is an Indian Startup that develops 5G Mobile Communications Products and Solutions. The team has produced over 100 5G patents, out of which 15 are declared as 3GPP 5G Standards Essential Patents (SEPS) to Telecommunication Standards Development Society (TSDSI).

Supports 100MHz Bandwidth

According to the News18 report, the call was made using Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) capable base station. It supports 100MHz bandwidth in the 3.3-3.5 GHz frequency band.

"WiSig announced several ORAN compliant 5G infra solutions including small cells, massive MIMO macro cell Distribution Unit (DU) option 7.2x, integrated access backhaul (IAB) unit that supports mm-wave and sub 6 GHz frequency bands. These solutions are available for Indian wireless equipment manufacturers on licensing basis," the media quoted WiSig Principal Scientist Dr Sai Dhiraj as saying.

Milestone Achievement

The development is proof that the country is efficient in designing and manufacturing wireless broadband equipment. This is a watershed moment, given the importance of technologies for the future generation.

