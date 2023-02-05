Thousands Of Orphan Youth To Get An Opportunity To Study At Delhi University Free Of Cost

Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor of Delhi University, announced on Saturday (February 4) that the varsity's new program to reserve seats for them will give thousands of orphan children, among them those who lost their families to COVID-19, the chance to pursue higher education at no cost.

According to the vice-chancellor of the varsity, it is the university's duty to educate those students who want to pursue higher education without prejudice of any kind.

Empowering Youth That Seeks Education & Development

The university recently agreed to set aside seats for orphans under the supernumerary quota for the following academic year in each of its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Such youngsters will also not be required to pay any fees, the vice chancellor said. The choice was made during an Executive Council meeting that was held on Friday (February 3).

Singh said, "The initiative will help thousands of children every year. We are coming out of Covid. Many children lost their parents during the pandemic. The initiative will also help those students", reported NDTV. Orphan boys and girls will have one spot each in all undergraduate and graduate programs in each of the university's colleges and departments. "The University of Delhi understands the importance of providing higher education to every section of society, including those students who have unfortunately lost their parents and become orphans," he said.

The University Welfare Fund or the College Students' Welfare Fund will cover the costs associated with the admission and continued study of such students in the university or its colleges.

The vice chancellor stated that this initiative would be a step in the right direction toward achieving the 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education by the year 2035, as planned in the National Education Policy 2020, and would tie the ongoing efforts with its Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR) in the university's centennial year.

Also Read: Delhi University To Introduce Mental Health Counselling To Prevent Student Suicide Cases