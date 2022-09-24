All section
Delhi University To Introduce Mental Health Counselling To Prevent Student Suicide Cases

Delhi University To Introduce Mental Health Counselling To Prevent Student Suicide Cases

24 Sep 2022

Addressing the elephant in the room, the Delhi University has come to the decision to create a safe space for students to communicate mental health problems they face. Multiple people, including directors to wardens, have been asked to create an awareness around the same.

Academic distress and student suicides have become a growing concern in the country, and many reports have pointed out that in the year 2020 alone, more students have died by suicide than farmers. Since the year 2017, death by suicide among students has increased by 32.15 per cent, and the year 2021 saw about 13,089 student suicide cases as per the National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB).

In recent times, Universities across the country reported multiple student suicides, indicating that not many measures have been adopted to tackle this concern on the ground level. The most recent one that nudged the Universities into taking action was the suicide case of a 20-year-old from Delhi University who jumped to her death from the Zakir Husain college building.

Mental Health To Be Actively Addressed Across Campus Grounds

Following the death reported from Delhi University (DU), DU Proctor Rajni Abbi sent across an advisory asking the University to address the need for mental health awareness within the campus. Agreeing to the same, the Zakhir Husain College principal said, "We keep organising events related to mental health awareness, but that will not be enough".

The proctor noticed that many students were unable to take academic pressure and chose to end their lives. Abbi directed the heads, directors, principals, provosts, wardens, and other stakeholders to start a dialogue with the students on the importance of human life and its value. A report by the Telegraph also stated the campus would be looking in to appoint professionals and permanent counsellors who can be approached by the students in regard to mental health concerns.

Talking about suicide prevention, Abbi said that the proctor's office had often received suicide threats from students over insignificant issues. With the new batch of students coming along to join the University, the authorities intend to bring in counselling sessions in the orientation programme.

The new decision to introduce mental health counselling has been welcomed by many, and it has also shed light on the many helplines around the corner. Some free helplines that work around the clock and can be reached out to include iCall (9152987821), Aasra (91 9820466726), Maithri (91 484 2540530), among many others.

Also Read: On Suicide Prevention Day, Here's How We Can Collectively Reach Out And Help Those In Need

