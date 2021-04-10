Rajasthan: Women-Led Campaign Leads To Liquor Ban In Thaneta Village

Residents of Thaneta village, located in Bhim Tehsil of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, were ecstatic after successfully voting to put a blanket ban on the sale of liquor on Friday, April 9.

Deeksha Chouhan, the sarpanch of Thaneta, conducted the voting process prescribed under state excise policy which empowers a panchayat to close the liquor shops in the area if 50 per cent of its residents vote for it.

This is the third gram panchayat to have gone through voting under the 'Sharab Mukt Panchayat' campaign, reported The New Indian Express.

According to the publication, a number of teams consisting of women members went on door-to-door asking people to vote. The total number of votes stood at 2,307. A massive 2,206 voted 'No' to liquor, only 61 votes stated 'Yes while 40 votes were declared invalid.

"We are happy that the wait of people of our village has finally ended. We want all liquor shops to be banned. People in Thaneta were inspiring each other to vote for this liquor ban and our work for the past several months has borne fruit with people's support," Chouhan said.

"When I used to go to different areas, women used to complain that their husbands wasted a lot of their earnings on liquor. Often the men used to even beat their wives or met with accidents while they were drunk and it's women and children who suffered. But now I think people's lives will improve a lot as we will have prohibition in our panchayat," she added.

