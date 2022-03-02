Telangana Tops Among All States In Terms Of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product

Telangana has overtaken Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra to become the top-performing state in India regarding the growth rate of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product at Current Prices. The state of Telangana started its journey in 2014 with the spirit of a "startup state". The resolution was to remain open to growth, agile, and devoted to building a unique model of good governance.

Under the supervision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, statistics show that it has indeed managed to grow not only to be a startup state but as a unicorn at that.

Telangana Takes Front Seat

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Telangana has secured its highest rakings in the nation among all its states with a population of over one crore when it comes to the growth rate at the Current Prices in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product.

Furthermore, the GSDP in the state also went up from Rs 3,59,434 crores during 2011-12 to Rs 1,154,860 crores in 2021-22. Karnataka's GDP has also gone up by 31.12 per cent in the past ten years - one of the biggest jumps for any state in India, reported ANI.

All this increase has taken place while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ravaged most economies. Regarding the percentage growth in GSDP, the KCR-led state has also showcased the most immediate bounce-back increasing its growth rate by approximately 17 per cent points from 2020 to the current time - showing more evidence of the efficacies and resilience of the state government.

The Vision Of KCR Govt

The secret of this massive success is mainly down to the targeted policies to modify the agricultural sector and simultaneously stimulate the growth for the pharma and the IT sectors.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) state government is running numerous schemes like the Rythu Bandhu focused on farmers, the world's biggest lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram aimed at providing water to the fields of Telangana, and Arogya Laxmi that ensures the provision of basic and supplementary food and nutrition to pregnant and lactating women.

The Telangana government has also shown that equity and growth can be had together as well.

