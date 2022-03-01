All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chennai Cop Faces Backlash For Asking Athlete Santhi Soundararajan For Gender Certificate

Image Credit: Facebook/Santhi Soundarajan

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Chennai Cop Faces Backlash For Asking Athlete Santhi Soundararajan For Gender Certificate

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Tamil Nadu,  1 March 2022 9:44 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Back in 2018, Soundarajan filed a complaint to Vepery police claiming that she was discriminated against based on her caste and gender by her colleagues.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

One of the police officers recently received a lot of backlash for demanding a gender certificate from athlete Santhi Soundarajan in Chennai. The entire case took place while the police began the probe into Santhi's complaint in which she claimed gender-based and caste-based discrimination against her by a colleague at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

The 40-year-old is a widely popular athlete who bagged 12 international medals for India in the field of sports. She was also officially appointed as a woman athletic coach in the state-run Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority, reported ABP.

Santhi Soundarajan's Complaint

Back in 2018, Soundarajan filed a complaint to Vepery police claiming that she was discriminated against based on her caste and gender by her colleagues.

The police decided to take up the complaint after an official direction from National Commission for Scheduled Castes. During the investigation, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vepery Range, G Harikumar, allegedly told her to provide a gender certificate to confirm that she was a female.

Gender Test

In the report mentioned above, the southern regional representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons, Gopi Sundar, stated that every individual has the freedom to self-identify their gender according to the judgment in NALSA Vs Union of India. The court or police do not have any right to question gender expression or identity.

Previously, Santhi lost a silver media that she won at Asian Games in 2006 after failing a 'gender verification test'. According to the test, females with higher testosterone are not allowed to participate in women's events.

Also Read: Ukraine Alleges Russia Used Banned Vacuum Bomb Capable Of Vaporising Human Bodies

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Tamil Nadu 
Sports 
Chennai Police 
Santhi Soundararajan 
Gender Discrimination 
Caste Discrimination 
Santhi Soundararajan Case 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X