All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Tamil Nadu: Bill Seeks 7.5% Quota For Govt School Students In Professional Courses

Image Credit: The Indian Express/ Twitter

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Tamil Nadu: Bill Seeks 7.5% Quota For Govt School Students In Professional Courses

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  27 Aug 2021 1:56 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Tamil Nadu State Cabinet tabled the bill seeking 7.5% reservation for students of government schools in all Undergraduate Professional courses.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The Tamil Nadu government, led by CM MK Stalin, introduced a bill in the state assembly to provide a quota of 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students for all professional courses like Engineering, Law, Veterinary Sciences, fisheries and agricultural courses in universities. The reservation would apply to all government, government-aided and private colleges in the state.

Justice recommended the Bill (Retired) D Murugesan Committee after noticing that lesser government school students were enrolling on professional courses.

The Hindustan Times reported that Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Government school students competing with private school students cannot get higher education of their choice."

The CM quoted data from the past few years to substantiate that the number of students from government schools in professional courses has gradually declined. He said that the 7.5 per cent reservation would be similar to the 7.5 per cent internal reservation introduced for undergraduate medical students last year.

Applicable To Students Who Studied In Government Schools From 6 to 12

The Committee led by the former Justice said had recommended that not less than 10 per cent of seats be reserved without affecting the existing quotas in the education system. The quota would apply to the students who have studied in government schools from Classes 6 to 12.

The Bill mentioned that the state wanted to bring equality between the students from government and private schools by "setting apart a percentage of seats on a preferential basis".

65.2% Students In India Pass Out From Government Schools

According to the data from the Education Ministry, 65.2 per cent, that is 113 million of total students in the country, study in government schools, either run by the Centre, state or local governments. Presently, Tamil Nadu's literacy rate is above 80 per cent, which is better than the national average.

The state has 45,000 government and government-aided schools compared to 13,000 private schools catering to 1,3 crore students.

Also Read: Govt Launches E-Shram Portal For Unorganised Sector; 165k Workers Register On First Day

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Undergraduate 
professional courses 
Reservation 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X